Dentists in Langley, BC, Emphasize Clear, Patient-Focused Care For Root Canal Treatments

Langley dentists explain when root canal treatment may be needed and what patients can expect throughout the procedure, so you get the care you deserve.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Root canal treatment is commonly used when the soft tissue inside a tooth becomes infected or severely damaged. Understanding each stage of the procedure may help patients feel more prepared and make informed decisions about their dental care.Before treatment begins, an endodontist typically examines the affected tooth, reviews the patient’s symptoms, and takes dental X-rays. These images help identify the location of the infection, the shape of the roots, and whether the surrounding bone has been affected.While some patients exhibit more serious infections, dentists are licensed to prescribe antibiotics as needed, but not for every root canal treatment. They may be prescribed when an infection has spread beyond the tooth or is accompanied by significant swelling, fever, or other systemic symptoms for more serious root canal emergencies During the procedure, local anesthesia is used to numb the tooth and surrounding area. The dentist creates a small opening in the tooth, removes the infected or damaged pulp, and cleans and shapes the root canals. The canals are then filled and sealed to help prevent bacteria from re-entering.Treatment time varies depending on the tooth and the complexity of the infection. Front teeth may take approximately 45 to 60 minutes, while premolars and molars can require 60 to 90 minutes or longer. Some cases may require a second appointment.After treatment, temporary tenderness or sensitivity may occur as the surrounding area heals. Patients should wait until the numbness has worn off before eating and avoid chewing hard, sticky, or crunchy foods on the treated tooth.A permanent filling or dental crown may be recommended to restore and protect the tooth. Until the final restoration is placed, patients should chew carefully and attend all scheduled follow-up appointments.Persistent tooth pain, swelling or sensitivity should be assessed by a dental professional . Early examination can help determine the source of the discomfort and whether root canal treatment or another form of care is appropriate.

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