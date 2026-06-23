Rep. Bartels highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 22, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help increase government efficiency, expand childcare access and support Hoosier farmers and small businesses.

Bartels highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1003: Streamlining Indiana Boards and Commissions

A new law Bartels authored eliminates, sunsets or restructures dozens of redundant or inactive state boards and commissions to streamline government, improve efficiency and protect taxpayer dollars.

"This legislation modernizes the way many state boards and commissions are structured to make government more efficient," Bartels said. "The new law includes important aspects like updating Indiana's approach to construction, reorganizing building and fire safety codes under the Department of Homeland Security and reducing bureaucratic hurdles."

House Enrolled Act 1004: Reducing Education Regulations

A new law reduces the number of regulations Indiana’s K-12 schools must navigate so they can focus more on educating our children. The law is a continuation of an effort that began last year to remove outdated and unnecessary regulations and give schools more control over local education decisions.

House Enrolled Act 1177: Expanding Childcare Access



To increase access to childcare, a new law expands the state's employer childcare tax credit for businesses that offer childcare options to employees. The credit can be used to help pay for costs such as operating or contracting with a childcare facility, employee training and higher wages for staff.

House Enrolled Act 1424: Supporting Hoosier Farmers, Small Businesses

A new law prevents over-regulation on Hoosier farmers and local vendors, giving them more freedom to sell their products and expanding access to affordable, homegrown food.

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Stephen Bartels (R-Eckerty) represents House District 74, which includes

all of Crawford, Perry and Spencer counties, and portions of Dubois and Orange counties.

Click here for a high resolution photo.