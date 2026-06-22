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<h1><strong>Text </strong></h1> <a href="https://republicans-science.house.gov/_cache/files/e/d/eda9687c-9d08-4aee-912b-9142b5eb2c63/CCE81CFD103EA4D10C5CB9B0D2AC860D3867FA2A7463EEA98364709DBE236315.bills-119hr5584ih.pdf">H.R. 5584, LIFT AI…

H.R. 5584, LIFT AI Act

The LIFT AI Act authorizes the National Science Foundation to support programs that promote AI literacy for K–12 students and educators. It funds the development of age-appropriate AI learning materials, teacher training, and hands-on educational tools. The bill aims to prepare students for an AI-driven future and strengthen the U.S. workforce by improving early AI education.

Follow the bill's progress on congress.gov

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<h1><strong>Text </strong></h1> <a href="https://republicans-science.house.gov/_cache/files/e/d/eda9687c-9d08-4aee-912b-9142b5eb2c63/CCE81CFD103EA4D10C5CB9B0D2AC860D3867FA2A7463EEA98364709DBE236315.bills-119hr5584ih.pdf">H.R. 5584, LIFT AI…

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