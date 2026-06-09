Chairman Babin Congratulates Artemis III Crew on Selection for Historic Mission

(Washington, D.C.) – Today, House Science, Space, and Technology Committee Chairman Brian Babin congratulated the Artemis III crew following NASA’s announcement of the astronauts selected for the mission.

"Congratulations to Commander Randy Bresnik, Pilot Luca Parmitano, Mission Specialist Frank Rubio, Mission Specialist Andre Douglas, and Backup Crew Member Bob Hines on your selection to the Artemis III mission,” said Chairman Babin. "Following the success of Artemis II, you are preparing to carry forward America’s proud legacy of exploration and help advance our nation’s deep space ambitions. As you begin training for this mission, know that you have my prayers and the support of the American people.

"Artemis is about more than returning astronauts to the Moon—it is about securing American leadership in space, maintaining our strategic advantage over China, and ensuring the next great chapter of exploration is led by the United States. The nation that leads in space will help shape the future of science, technology, economic growth, and national security, and America must remain at the forefront.

"I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress to help ensure the success of Artemis and sustain America's leadership in space. May your mission inspire future generations to dream boldly, explore fearlessly, and push the boundaries of what is possible."

Artemis III will build on the success of Artemis II and mark another important step in America's return to the Moon. The mission will advance scientific discovery, strengthen partnerships with our allies, and demonstrate capabilities needed for future lunar surface missions. Together with the Artemis missions that follow, it will help establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon and pave the way for future exploration of Mars.