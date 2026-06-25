Stacy Bourne Advances Disaster Readiness Through “Disaster Smart” Educational Resources

Stacy A. Bourne, FAIA, Founder and Principal Architect of The Bourne Group, LLC

Leading Disaster Preparedness Expert Brings New Tools to Help Families, Schools and Communities

I'm committed to helping families, schools, businesses, and communities build simple habits and systems that can save lives, protect property, and support recovery before a crisis ever begins.” — Stacy Bourne

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stacy A. Bourne, FAIA, principal architect of The Bourne Group, LLC, is expanding her Disaster Smart™ preparedness initiative through a growing collection of educational resources designed to help families, communities, institutions, and property owners take proactive steps before disasters occur. Drawing on more than 35 years of experience and firsthand recovery from 12 hurricanes, Bourne is focused on turning preparedness from a reaction into an everyday practice.

Bourne says, "Preparedness is not something we should think about after a disaster happens. I'm committed to helping families, schools, businesses, and communities build simple habits and systems that can save lives, protect property, and support recovery before a crisis ever begins. When people understand what actions to take and have conversations before an emergency, they are better positioned to navigate uncertainty."

Bourne's commitment to preparedness stems from personal experience. After surviving Hurricane Marilyn in the U.S. Virgin Islands, she witnessed firsthand the challenges communities face when essential systems fail and recovery resources are limited. The experience helped shape her belief that preparedness is not about fear, but about creating practical plans and support systems before disaster strikes.

At the center of the initiative is the Disaster Smart™ Coloring and Workbook Series, currently being reviewed by educators and tested by children as part of the development process. Designed for ages 9 and older, the series uses architecture, floor plans, activities and guided questions to help children engage in preparedness conversations with parents and caregivers.

Rather than focusing solely on emergency response, the books encourage practical family planning. For example, children may be asked where family members would meet if they became separated during a disaster, prompting real-world discussions that can lead to preparedness actions at home.

The initiative also includes disaster readiness checklists and the evolving Disaster Readiness Resilience Hub Blueprint, which encourages churches, schools, civic organizations and public facilities to become local preparedness and support hubs within their communities.

The initiative comes as communities across the United States face increasing disaster risks while local organizations and residents shoulder a greater role in preparedness and recovery efforts. Bourne believes resilience is often most effective when developed through smaller networks of people working together to prepare, share resources and support one another.

She adds, "We know disasters are becoming more frequent and more costly. Communities cannot afford to wait until after an event to make a plan. I believe every neighborhood, church, school and organization has the potential to become a resilience hub that helps people navigate challenges and recover faster."

Bourne recently received the Angela O'Byrne Award from the Tulane University School of Architecture and the Built Environment and the Distinguished Alumni Award from Washington University.



Bourne is the founding principal of The Bourne Group, LLC and was elevated to the AIA College of Fellows in 2012, an honor held by fewer than 3% of AIA members.

To learn more about Disaster Smart™ and disaster preparedness resources, visit www.thebournegroup.com.

About The Bourne Group, LLC

The Bourne Group, LLC is an award-winning architecture and urban design firm specializing in disaster recovery, resilient renovations, historic preservation, community-engaged design, and disaster preparedness. Founded in 2000, the firm helps communities, institutions, universities, financial institutions, public agencies, developers, and property owners strengthen resilience through disaster preparedness, recovery planning, and code-driven design solutions that protect people, preserve value, and support long-term continuity and growth. With extensive experience in hurricane-prone regions, including the U.S. Virgin Islands and Gulf Coast, The Bourne Group provides resilient architecture, recovery planning, sustainable design strategies, and stakeholder engagement processes that help clients prepare for, respond to, and recover from wind, water, and other natural disasters. Learn more at https://thebournegroup.com/

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