Stefanie Faye Launches Neuroscience Micro-Courses for Coaches and Leaders

Stefanie Faye, Neuroscience Expert and Founder of Mindset Neuroscience

New Science-Based Training Helps Professionals Build Trust, Increase Buy-In And Strengthen Their Expertise Through Nervous System Education

Don’t seek calm — seek range. A nervous system isn’t designed to hold one steady, static state; it’s designed to move, respond and adapt to what matters.” — Stefanie Faye

KALISPELL, MT, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned neuroscience expert and author Stefanie Faye, founder of Mindset Neuroscience, is expanding access to neuroscience education through a new series of self-paced micro-courses designed for coaches, leaders, therapists and professionals who want to strengthen their credibility by understanding the science behind human behavior. The collection is led by her flagship course, Teach the Nervous System, which introduces practical neuroscience principles professionals can immediately apply in their work.

Faye says, “Soft skills aren’t ‘soft.’ They’re brain science. The better the helpers and leaders of the world understand this, the more they will be able to attract audiences and projects to their expertise.”

The micro-courses serve as an accessible entry point into Faye's broader educational ecosystem, including her advanced academies and group accelerator programs. Designed for busy professionals, the courses translate complex neuroscience into practical tools that help participants communicate their value with greater clarity while supporting clients, teams and organizations more effectively.

Faye is the author of Biomechanics of Human Communication: Neurophysiology and Regulation, published by De Gruyter, and creator of the Super-Regulators Framework™, a neuroscience-based methodology that helps professionals strengthen their positioning, messaging and leadership through an understanding of nervous system regulation and human transformation.

Over nearly two decades, Faye has trained executives, educators and teams at MIT, Google, the FBI, Stanford University, Northwestern University, the University of California San Diego School of Medicine and Alberta Children's Hospital. She is also a TEDx speaker, Talks@Google presenter and serves on MIT's Global Humanities Initiative in partnership with the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator (GESDA).

She adds, “Don’t seek calm — seek range. A nervous system isn’t designed to hold one steady, static state; it’s designed to move, respond and adapt to what matters. The goal isn’t to stay calm, but to widen the band of states you can move through and recover from.”

Faye was recognized as one of Grit Daily's “Visionary Women Changing the World in 2025,” syndicated on Apple News. She holds a graduate degree from New York University, where her research focused on self-directed neuroplasticity, emotion regulation and empathy.

The Teach the Nervous System and Neuroscience of Mindset & Human Transformation micro-courses are now available. Additional neuroscience-based micro-courses will continue expanding throughout the year. To learn more or enroll, visit https://stefaniefaye.com/emotion. And videos and educational content can also be found at https://youtube.com/stefaniefaye.

About Mindset Neuroscience

Mindset Neuroscience is an education and training company founded by renowned neuroscience expert and author Stefanie Faye. Through neuroscience-based courses, professional development programs, speaking engagements and the Super-Regulators Neuro Academy, the company equips coaches, therapists, educators and organizational leaders with practical, research-informed tools for communication, nervous system regulation and human transformation. The company is dedicated to help professionals explain the science behind their work so they can build greater trust, strengthen leadership and create lasting impact.

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