CPW investigating reported bear attack in Jefferson County

June 22, 2026



Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigating reported bear attack in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating a reported bear attack on a trail in Apex Park in Jefferson County. Around 5:20 p.m. Sunday, a woman hiking in the park encountered a bear displaying habituated behavior by approaching humans and following hikers. She told CPW officers the bear grabbed her backpack and made contact with her leg. She reported to CPW that the bear continued to follow her down the trail for more than 30 minutes, despite her attempts to haze the bear with sticks, rocks and loud noises. Two other hikers joined her in trying to scare the bear from the area. The bear eventually left and crossed a gully, where it reportedly started to follow a separate pair of hikers on a neighboring trail.

CPW officers responded to the area Sunday night, but were unable to locate the bear. Officers continue to search for the bear involved in the reported attack. Jefferson County Open Space closed Apex Park for bear activity on Monday. A bear was sighted in a residential area near the park on Monday morning. CPW is investigating if it is the same bear involved in Sunday’s incident. Please report any bear sighting to the Denver CPW Office at 303-291-7227 or by calling Colorado State Patrol dispatch at *277.

This is the first reported bear attack in Colorado for 2026. Bear reports to CPW are high this year, likely due to the generally warm and dry winter Colorado experienced impacting natural forage opportunities for bears. This year, it is even more important that humans not provide unhealthy, unsafe food attractants for bears.

Stay Alert & Stay Together - Pay attention to your surroundings and stay together. Walk, hike, jog, or cycle with others when possible. Keep kids within sight and close by. Leave earbuds at home and make noise periodically so bears can avoid you. Leave No Trash or Food Scraps - Double bag your food when hiking and pack out all food and trash. Don't burn food scraps or trash in your fire ring or grill. Leaving scraps, wrappers, or even "harmless" items like apple cores teaches bears to associate trails and campsites with food. Keep Dogs Leashed - Letting dogs chase or bark at bears is asking for trouble; don't force a bear to defend itself. Keep your dogs leashed at all times or leave them at home. Camp Safely - Set up camp away from dense cover and natural food sources. Cook as far from your tent as possible. Do not store food, trash, clothes worn when cooking, or toiletries in your tent. Store in approved bear-resistant containers OR out of sight in locked vehicle OR suspended at least 10 feet above the ground and 10 feet from any part of the tree. Local regulations vary. Know What To Do If You See a Black Bear - If you see a bear before it notices you, don't approach. Stand still, enjoy, then quietly move away. If a bear sees you, back away slowly. Never run; running may trigger a chase response. If a bear approaches, hold your ground, wave your arms and yell "Hey Bear" until it leaves. Stay with your group. If it keeps approaching, use bear spray. If a black bear makes contact with you, do NOT play dead; fight back aggressively. Carry Bear Spray & Know How To Use It - Bear spray is proven to be the easiest and most effective way to deter a bear that threatens you. It doesn't work like bug repellent, so never spray your tent, campsite or belongings.

Help keep bears wild by following the BearWise® basics:

For more information on bears in Colorado, visit cpw.state.co.us/living-bears.

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