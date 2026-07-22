Portion of Escalante SWA closed as crews fight new Sawmill Fire

DELTA, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has temporarily closed public access to the Upper Roubideau Tract of Escalante State Wildlife Area in Montrose County because of the new Sawmill Fire burning on the property near the Uncompahgre National Forest boundary.

Escalante SWA shares boundaries with U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands. Several sections of the 7,612-acre property remain open, but the Upper Roubideau Tract will be closed to the public to allow fire crews to safely operate. Signs have been posted.

This is in addition to the regular seasonal closures on the Hamilton and Lower Roubideau tracts that are in place March 15 through July 31 each year.

“This administrative closure for Upper Roubideau will assist the operations folks being able to quickly and safely respond to this fire,” said CPW Area Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla. “We are thankful for the coordination with Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control that quickly got retardant down and to the crews arriving on scene in a multi-agency effort.

“We appreciate your cooperation in respecting the closure for your safety and for the safety of officers and fire first responders.”

The Sawmill Fire was estimated to be approximately 6 acres at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The closure will remain in effect until conditions allow the areas to safely reopen. Visitors are asked to respect all closures and avoid traveling into active fire areas.

If fire conditions change, further closures may be put into place for public safety and to support firefighting efforts.

For additional information on nearby state wildlife areas or those throughout Colorado, please visit the Colorado Hunting Atlas online or contact your local CPW office.

