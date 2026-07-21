Voluntary afternoon fishing closure in place on stretch of Gunnison River

MONTROSE, Colo. – A recent drop in flows has prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement a voluntary afternoon fishing closure on a 12-mile stretch of the Gunnison River.

The closure area is on the Gunnison River between the North Fork of the Gunnison River confluence at Pleasure Park and Colorado State Highway 65. The closure will be in place effective immediately Tuesday, July 21. It will be in place from noon to midnight each day until further notice.

“Angler use is fairly high in this section of stream, especially by boat anglers, so a voluntary closure makes sense as already low flows are reduced another 50 to 100 cubic feet per second,” said CPW aquatic biologist Eric Gardunio. “The Gunnison River is one of the premier trout fisheries in Colorado, and this section of river contains up to 5,000 adult trout per mile.”

During the warm summer months, rivers with unusually low flows can experience wide daily water temperature fluctuations, reaching their maximum temperatures in the late afternoon. By implementing a voluntary half-day closure rather than a full day, anglers can still enjoy time on the water in the morning when water temperatures are suitable without stressing fish in the afternoon.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: See a list of all fishing closures in place in Colorado.

The upper 4 miles of the closure reach is designated as Gold Medal water because of its high number and quality of fish. The reach has also become a popular float fishing section because of the quality of fishing and ease of boat access.

On top of opportunities for trout, the section also has a vibrant native fishery consisting of bluehead sucker, flannelmouth sucker and roundtail chub.

Gardunio noted the Bureau of Reclamation recently made a decision to drop flows from 300 cubic feet per second to 250 cfs, with the potential of further drops to 200 cfs.

In an amendment for Aspinall Unit Operations dated July 14, the BOR stated:

"In response to the extreme drought conditions, the BOR has collaborated with US Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service to reduce the target flows to 500 cfs at Whitewater and 200 cfs through the Black Canyon of the Gunnison until further notice. These releases are made for the authorized purposes of the Aspinall Unit, and to attempt to maintain a target base flow through the endangered fish critical habitat reach of the Gunnison while preserving critical storage in Blue Mesa Reservoir."

The locations of thermal gauges in this section of the river present a challenge for CPW aquatic biologists monitoring the river. But Gardunio and his staff are taking manual temperature readings to inform closure decisions.

Water temperatures above 70 degrees have already been collected following the drop in flows below 300 cfs. This is likely to place a great deal of thermal stress on the fishery downstream of the North Fork.

“I expect the fishery to weather this storm, and believe that the water temperatures upstream of the confluence will remain below chronic stress levels,” Gardunio said. “Downstream of the confluence, I expect temperatures to approach or exceed 71 degrees, which is our thermal criteria for potential action regarding closures. Fish are good at avoiding these conditions, and I expect many of them will move to reaches with cooler water.”

LISTEN: Colorado Outdoors Podcast Episode 3.4 - Fishing Colorado in the 2026 Drought

CPW asks anglers to be part of the solution by adhering to voluntary fishing closures in the hopes of avoiding mandatory closures on fisheries throughout the summer.

This section of the Gunnison River is heavily fished, and CPW wants to thank local guides and anglers who have already chosen to refrain from fishing during afternoon hours.

“This section is an important asset to the local community, and we understand that the current drought is limiting angling options and outfitter opportunities,” Gardunio said. “This voluntary closure is a great chance for the anglers and recreators who value this river to give it a break and allow it to recover. It is a resilient fishery, and I am sure with some help it will be back to its normal quality once the water conditions improve.”

CPW may enact mandatory fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

Water temperatures and river flows fluctuate during the summer, creating dangerous conditions for trout and other fish. When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher or when flows drop below 50% of the average daily flow, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released.

CPW recommends anglers fish early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, CPW advises anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.