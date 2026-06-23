Living History Garrison

Travel back 150 years to 1876 during this immersive living history weekend at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park.

Marking the 150th anniversary of the Battle of the Little Bighorn, this event explores the broader story of the campaign by focusing on the moments before and after the battle. Through engaging, on-site interpretation, visitors will experience life at the fort during a pivotal time in American history.

The weekend begins in May 1876, as companies of the 7th U.S. Cavalry shift from routine garrison life to active field preparation in the days leading up to the campaign. As the event unfolds, the timeline advances to July 5, 1876, when wounded soldiers return to the post, bringing news of the battle and revealing the human cost of the conflict.

Reenactors portray both phases of this story, from the disciplined preparation of cavalry troops to the sobering reality of recovery in a recreated post hospital. Civilian life is also represented through interpretations of officers’ wives, laundresses, and laborers, offering a more complete picture of the frontier military community.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can experience educational programs, scheduled talks, and immersive demonstrations that provide deeper insight into the people, decisions, and consequences surrounding the events of 1876.

Friday, July 10

9:00 a.m. — Flag Raising

Reenactors will gather and demonstrate the morning formations typical of frontier garrisons during the period.

9:30 a.m. — Drill Call

Reenactors will form and conduct military drills as would have been seen among cavalry units of the 1870s.

10:30 a.m. — The 1876 Little Bighorn Expedition (Presented by Alec Stork)

Park Interpreter Alec Stork will present a short program exploring the origins of the 1876 Little Bighorn Expedition, how it came to pass, and the role Fort Abraham Lincoln played in the campaign.

11:00 a.m. — Sitting Bull's War: A Conversation of Sources (Presented by Paul Hedren)

Renowned author and historian Paul Hedren discusses the sources that help shape our understanding of Sitting Bull's War.

1:00 p.m. — Fatigue Call: Preparing for the Field

Observe reenactors as they demonstrate the transition from garrison life to field service, including drawing field equipment and packing personal belongings.

2:30 p.m. — The Cavalryman on Campaign (Presented by Casey Beck)

Living Historian Casey Beck explores the clothing and equipment commonly used by U.S. Army cavalrymen serving on the western frontier.

3:00 p.m. — Scouts in the U.S. Army (Presented by Austin Glant)

Park Interpreter Austin Glant discusses the role Native Scouts played in the operations of the U.S. Army in the American West.

4:00 p.m. — Departure Vignette (Presented by Alec Stork)

Watch as reenactors portray Company A of the 7th U.S. Cavalry departing Fort Abraham Lincoln on May 5, 1876, to join the temporary encampment of the Dakota Column prior to its westward departure.

4:30 p.m. — Stable Call (Presented by Andy Timmer)

Observe reenactors caring for live horses in the reconstructed stables while learning about an essential part of daily cavalry life in the 1870s.

8:00 p.m. — Return of the Wounded Vignette (Presented by Don Weinell)

Join us at the reconstructed stables as Park Interpreter Don Weinell recounts the events of July 6, 1876, when the steamboat Far West arrived with 38 wounded members of the 7th U.S. Cavalry and the first official news of the defeat at the Little Bighorn. Following the presentation, reenactors will depict the transfer of the wounded to the post hospital.

8:30–9:00 p.m. — The Hospital: July 6, 1876 Walkthrough (Introduced by Don Weinell and Austin Glant)

Following the evening vignette, the reconstructed barracks at the Cavalry Post will be open for a special walkthrough experience. Reenactors will portray the immediate aftermath of the wounded soldiers' arrival, offering visitors a rare glimpse into what Fort Abraham Lincoln's post hospital may have looked like 150 years ago.

Saturday, July 11

10:00 a.m. — The Widows Vignette (Presented by Don Weinell and Alec Stork)

Join us at the Custer House as Park Interpreter Don Weinell discusses the moment Captain William McCaskey and fellow officers informed Elizabeth Custer of George Custer's death. Reenactors will portray this poignant historical event as it may have unfolded 150 years ago.

11:00 a.m. — Sitting Bull's War: Armaments & the Burning Grounds (Presented by Paul Hedren)

Renowned author and historian Paul Hedren examines the weapons, tactics, and historical landscape associated with Sitting Bull's War.

12:00 p.m. — Custer's Last Band Performance

Director: Marlin Peterson

Assistant Director: Dr. John Darling

On-Site Manager: Leslie Peterson

Experience music from the archives of the 7th Cavalry Band under the direction of Felix Vinatieri. Featuring original compositions written specifically for the band, along with period favorites, this performance brings to life music that has been largely unheard for 150 years.

1:00 p.m. — Medicine in the Frontier Army (Presented by Alec Stork)

Park Interpreter and Living Historian Alec Stork discusses the role of the Medical Department in the U.S. Army and the responsibilities of military doctors on the western frontier.

2:00 p.m. — Custer's Band (Presented by Gary Gillett)

Discover the story of Custer's Band and its director, Felix Vinatieri. This often-overlooked chapter of Little Bighorn history reveals how the band's absence from the battlefield ultimately ensured its survival.

3:00 p.m. — Custer's Last Band Performance

Director: Marlin Peterson

Assistant Director: Dr. John Darling

On-Site Manager: Leslie Peterson

Enjoy a second opportunity to hear music from the archives of the 7th Cavalry Band under the direction of Felix Vinatieri, including original compositions and period favorites.

4:00 p.m. — John Ryan, Custer's First Sergeant (Presented by Christopher Floyd)

John Ryan served in the U.S. Army from 1862 to 1876 and participated in many notable military campaigns. Yet it was his experience at the Little Bighorn that defined the rest of his life. Historian Christopher Floyd presents Ryan's story in his own words, portraying the veteran as he reflects on one of America's most studied and debated historical events.

5:00 p.m. — Flag Lowering and Event Conclusion

The flag will be lowered as the event comes to a close.

This event is made possible with the support of the Co. D – 5th Minnesota Infantry Living History Group.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. An annual or daily vehicle permit is required for park entrance and can be purchased online or at the park.