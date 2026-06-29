North Dakota awards funding for new trails and outdoor recreation projects

BISMARCK, ND – The North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department Recreational Trails Program (RTP) received 17 applications totaling $3.48 million in grant requests for project funds. The program allocates approximately $1 million to award through the Federal Highway Administration. This round’s funding priority aligned with Governor Armstrong's initiative to create opportunities and access to four-season outdoor recreation for all ages.

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) requires that 40% of funding be allocated for multi-use trails, 30% to motorized trails and 30% to non-motorized trail projects. A small portion of funding is reserved for education and administrative purposes.

Applicants were encouraged to showcase how their proposals would help connect more people to the outdoors and strengthen the state's trail network. The following projects were selected for funding:

Unmotorized Category:

Jamestown Parks and Recreation – White Cloud Trail Extension: McElroy and Liechty Park Connections

Awarded $250,000

Jamestown will close a gap between two community parks and create a continuous, off-street multi-use corridor for walking, running, bicycling, and other non-motorized activities. The project will construct a gravel recreational trail connecting Liechty and McElroy parks, expanding the city’s existing White Cloud Trail system. Built with compacted gravel for durability and consistency within the existing system, the trail will improve public safety, enhance access to parks and green spaces, and support active recreation for all ages and abilities. This extension advances Jamestown’s long-term trail development goals and invests in sustainable, accessible recreational infrastructure.

Valley City Park District – Hidden Pond Nature Education Trail

Awarded $72,382

Grant funds will support development of a 6.5-acre site into a multi-use recreational and outdoor educational trail. Work includes the construction of an approximately 0.4-mile looped path surfaced with crushed asphalt or crushed concrete, along with ongoing removal and containment of invasive vegetation. The project also adds amenities to include a shelter, benches, picnic tables, waste receptacles, and pet waste stations. A brush mower will be purchased to maintain vegetation in future years.

North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department – Maah Daah Hey Trail Restoration

Awarded $250,000

Working in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service, the North Dakota state parks recreation division will restore over 10 miles of the federally designated National Recreation Maah Daah Hey Trail by repairing degraded tread, improving drainage, upgrading crossings, and replacing aging signs and structures. Funding also supports a system-wide assessment to prioritize future maintenance and promote trail sustainability.

MHA Parks and Reserve – The Three Affiliated Tribes National Park East Side Trail Development

Awarded $62,833

MHA Parks and Reserve will construct a vault toilet along the existing trail on the east side of the Three Affiliated Tribes National Park. This project will improve safety and convenience for visitors enjoying the 4-season recreational trail.

Motorized Category:

North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department – Snowmobile North Dakota (SND) Trail Grooming

Awarded $249,000

This project supports the grooming of North Dakota’s 2,700-mile snowmobile trail system, ensuring safe, accessible, and high-quality riding conditions for over 8,000 riders while boosting tourism and local economies. Grooming involves frequent maintenance, including cutting, leveling, and compacting snow to eliminate hazards such as ice buildup and rough terrain. The program extends the winter recreation season, enhances the state’s reputation as a premier destination, and provides economic stability for rural communities reliant on seasonal tourism. Additionally, continued investment in grooming strengthens local snowmobile clubs and volunteer engagement, ensuring long-term sustainability for the trail system.

“Communities and organizations continue to demonstrate a strong commitment to providing quality outdoor recreation opportunities,” said NDPRD Grants Coordinator Char Langehaug. “We’re pleased to support these deserving projects through the Recreational Trails Program to help enhance trail experiences that connect residents and visitors to the outdoors year-round.”

The Recreational Trails Program (RTP) is an 80/20 matching grant program that provides funding for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trail projects. Examples of eligible projects include construction of new recreation trails, restoration of existing trails, development and rehabilitation of trailside and trailhead facilities and trail linkages, purchase and lease of recreational trail construction and maintenance equipment, land acquisition/easements, and trail accessibility assessment. More information can be found on the North Dakota Parks and Recreation website.

The mission of the North Dakota Parks and Recreation Department is to enrich generations through experiences that connect people and places.