Fuel50 Stakes Its Claim on Task Intelligence as AI Reshapes Work

Fuel50 is developing a broader work intelligence layer to drive role redesign, reskilling, internal mobility, and better workforce decisions in the AI era.

Work changes at the task level first. If you cannot see that clearly, you cannot redesign roles well, build credible reskilling pathways, or make confident workforce decisions.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder, Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50 , the award winning workforce transformation platform, today outlined its vision for Task Intelligence: a new layer of workforce intelligence designed to help organizations understand how AI is changing work at the task level, not just at the role or skill level.As AI changes the task mix inside roles before it eliminates or creates whole roles, role-level and headcount-level planning on its own is no longer precise enough. The more useful questions now sit below the role: which tasks are being automated, which are being augmented, which should remain human-led, and where changing work creates the opportunity for people to move into higher-value work.Fuel50’s view is simple: skills and tasks together are required to understand how work is changing in the AI era. Skills tell leaders what people can do. Tasks show what work is actually being done — and where automation, augmentation, judgment, creativity, accountability, and human development still matter most.Skills without task context can stay too abstract. Tasks without skills can collapse into a narrow efficiency exercise. What organizations need instead is a model that links enduring capability to changing work, then connects that insight to action across mobility, learning, workforce planning, and work redesign.“Most organizations are still trying to understand AI’s impact through job titles, headcount plans, or generic automation narratives,” said Anne Fulton, CEO of Fuel50. “We think that misses the point. Work changes at the task level first. If you cannot see that clearly, you cannot redesign roles well, build credible reskilling pathways, or make confident workforce decisions.”Fuel50 sees Task Intelligence as the missing atomic unit in workforce intelligence. Once organizations can see work at that level of resolution, they can redesign roles based on evidence, identify the highest-leverage augmentation opportunities, and build reskilling and redeployment pathways around where work is genuinely shifting.The company is deliberately avoiding a reductive approach to the category. Fuel50 does not believe Task Intelligence should collapse into a single “AI potential” score or a shallow automation percentage. Instead, its point of view is that organizations need a more useful posture on work change — one that asks not only whether AI can do a task, but whether it should, whether it already has, and what leaders should do next.That philosophy reflects a broader principle inside Fuel50’s product direction: automate tasks, not people.In practice, this means Fuel50 is expanding its Skills Intelligence platform into a broader work intelligence layer that connects skills, tasks, roles, adjacencies, and workforce signals. Within that model, Task Intelligence becomes the mechanism for understanding how AI is reshaping work, how task mixes inside roles are changing, and what that means for role redesign, workforce planning, reskilling, and internal mobility.Over time, Fuel50 expects that intelligence layer to work in tandem with Fuel50 Agents as the activation surface for change — helping organizations turn insight into practical next steps, pathways, guidance, and support for employees, managers, and HR teams as work evolves.“Most organizations know work is changing, but they still lack a practical way to see what is happening inside roles and what to do next,” Fulton said. “They need a clearer model that links skills to tasks so they can make better decisions about role design, workforce planning, reskilling, and internal mobility. That is the direction we believe the market needs now.”Fuel50 is beginning to release Task Intelligence capabilities into its platform in early September, with further releases planned through the end of 2026 and early 2027, to help organizations understand changing work at the task level and respond through skills, mobility, and workforce transformation.Use cases include helping organizations:- understand how AI is changing work at the task level, not just at the role or skill level- gain a clearer view of which work is best automated, augmented, or kept human-led- inform role redesign, workforce planning, reskilling, and internal mobility decisions- identify emerging capability needs as task mixes shift- connect task-level change to practical talent actions over time- support more transparent, longer-term reskilling and redeployment planningAbout Fuel50Fuel50 is the Workforce Transformation Platform powering how enterprises understand, activate, and evolve their talent. Built for enterprises transforming with people, not around them, Fuel50 provides the intelligence to see workforce capability, gaps, aspirations, and internal potential — and the activation system to move employees into the roles, projects, learning, mentoring, and career pathways the business needs next.With Fuel50, organizations can reinvent, redeploy, retain, and reactivate talent at scale, reducing dependency on external hiring and disruptive restructuring while keeping the people who make transformation possible. Fuel50 partners with leading enterprises to build more agile, resilient, and future-ready workforces.

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