Fuel50 Named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

We’ve built a culture where curiosity, trust, and purpose-driven innovation empower our team to do meaningful work that helps organizations unlock the full potential of their people.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder, Fuel50

LAGUNA NIGUEL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel50 is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list and recognized in the Artificial Intelligence & Data industry category. The list, which can be found at Inc.com, honors American companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses, whether in-person, remote, or hybrid.The award is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of hundreds of applicants. The process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine the overall score. Fuel50 is honored to be included among the 507 companies recognized this year.“At Fuel50, culture has always been foundational to how we innovate, collaborate, and grow. Being recognized on Inc.’s 2026 Best Workplaces list — especially within the Artificial Intelligence & Data category — reflects the incredible people behind our mission. We’ve built a culture where curiosity, trust, and purpose-driven innovation empower our team to do meaningful work that helps organizations unlock the full potential of their people.” — Anne Fulton, CEO and Founder, Fuel50Fuel50 is the Workforce Transformation Platform for enterprises that need to transform from the inside out.The platform provides the workforce intelligence to see skills, gaps, aspirations, adjacencies, and hidden capability — and the activation system to move employees into the roles, projects, learning, mentoring, and career paths the business needs next.With Fuel50, companies can reinvent, redeploy, retain, and reactivate talent at scale — reducing dependency on external hiring, disruptive restructuring, and static workforce planning.“This year’s Best Workplaces list goes beyond great company culture–it highlights companies making meaningful and sustained investment in their employees,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “Even in a labor market that favors employers, these companies understand that an intentional and authentic commitment to their teams drives stronger employee retention, engagement, and ultimately, a stronger business overall.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.About Fuel50Fuel50 is the Workforce Transformation Platform that helps enterprises understand, activate, and evolve their talent from the inside out. Purpose-built for workforce transformation, Fuel50 provides the intelligence to see workforce capability, gaps, aspirations, and internal potential — and the activation system to move employees into the roles, projects, learning, mentoring, and career pathways the business needs next.With Fuel50, organizations can reinvent, redeploy, retain, and reactivate talent at scale, reducing dependency on external hiring and disruptive restructuring while keeping the people who make transformation possible. Fuel50 partners with leading enterprises to build more agile, resilient, and future-ready workforces. For more information, visit www.fuel50.com About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

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