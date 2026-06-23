Moyae Launches AI Scribe Built Directly into its Vision Care EHR

Moyae's ambient scribe documents the exam and codes the visit directly into the chart so eye doctors spend less time on notes and more time with patients.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moyae , the modern operating system for vision care, today announced its AI Scribe, an ambient documentation feature built directly into the Moyae EHR. The scribe listens to the visit, turns it into a structured ophthalmology note, and writes that note into the patient chart with diagnosis and procedure codes ready for billing.Most AI scribes are separate apps. A doctor records in one tool and then copies the result into the EHR by hand. Moyae's scribe lives inside the chart. There is no second app and no copy-paste. As the doctor talks through the exam, the transcript appears on screen in real time. When the visit ends, Moyae produces the full note: chief complaint, review of systems, exam findings, and an assessment and plan with ICD-10 and CPT codes. The doctor reviews each section, edits anything that needs it, and applies it to the chart. The procedure codes the doctor accepts flow straight to billing.Because Moyae is built only for eye care, the scribe documents the way eye doctors actually do. It handles laterality, the staging of conditions like macular degeneration, and the coding rules specific to ophthalmology and optometry. Before any procedure code reaches the chart, Moyae checks it against a curated code library, so a doctor sees real, billable codes instead of guesses."Documentation is the single biggest tax on a clinical day, and most scribe tools weren't built for how ophthalmologists and optometrists actually work," said Sami Mirimiri, CEO at Moyae. "Our scribe was trained specifically on medical language and on the workflows of vision care. It doesn't just transcribe; it produces the structured chart and the codes."The AI Scribe is available now to practices on the Moyae platform. It runs on Moyae's FHIR-native, ONC-certified infrastructure, and patient audio and documentation remain within the platform’s existing compliance and security controls..Moyae focuses exclusively on vision care, which lets the team build clinical tools specific to ophthalmology and optometry rather than retrofitting a general-purpose scribe. Practices interested in seeing the scribe in a live encounter can request a demonstration at moyae.com About MoyaeMoyae provides the AI-powered electronic health record platform designed exclusively for ophthalmologists and optometrists. By focusing solely on vision care, Moyae delivers specialized workflows, faster documentation, and tools that help practices see more patients while maintaining exceptional care quality. The platform maintains rigorous compliance with MIPS, FHIR, and ONC certification requirements.For more information, visit www.moyae.com or schedule a demonstration.

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