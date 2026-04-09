Moyae Brings AI-Powered Letters and Billing Suggestions to Ophthalmology EHR

Moyae, an AI-powered EHR platform for vision-care practices, today released two features: AI-generated care team letters and AI billing code suggestions

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moyae , an AI-powered EHR platform for ophthalmology and optometry practices, today released two features: AI-generated care team letters and AI billing code suggestions for ICD-10 and E&M procedure workflows. Both are available now to all Moyae customers.The letter writing tool drafts coordination-of-care letters from a patient encounter in one click. The AI focuses on what a referring optometrist or primary care provider actually needs to know: abnormal findings, notable procedures, significant observations, written in a professional tone. For practices working to keep referral relationships strong, this removes the friction that causes those letters to get pushed to the end of the day or skipped altogether.The billing code feature analyzes documented findings from the encounter and surfaces up to nine ICD-10 codes, displayed as clickable suggestions in the UI. Staff can add codes in one click. The system can also recommend an E&M level for the visit and update the encounter charge list. Practices can enable or disable suggestions per user role through settings.The suggestions are made using a large language model optimized for ophthalmology-specific clinical and coding data. Moyae designed it as a suggestion layer, where codes are surfaced for review, not auto-submitted, so the clinical team keeps full control over what goes on the claim."Documentation and billing pull doctors and staff away from the patient. Letters get delayed, coding errors slow down billers, and the work piles up after the last appointment. We built both of these features to give that time back, so the focus stays with the patient," said Sami Mirimiri, CEO at Moyae.Moyae will be at ASCRS (Washington DC) this year at booth 2330. Attendees can see AI letter writing, billing code suggestions, and the rest of the platform in person.

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