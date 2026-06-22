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Keeping the ‘Classic’ Minnesota Flag

At Senator Westrom’s St. Paul office, visitors are greeted by the classic Minnesota state flag, which the DFL leaders should not have taken away from Minnesotans.

However, local communities have the authority to keep flying it, like many have done, and Senator Westrom encourages communities interested in keeping it to do so.

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Keeping the ‘Classic’ Minnesota Flag

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