Registration is Open for the Idaho Teen Reading Challenge

ICfL staff are excited to launch another year of the Idaho Teen Reading Challenge (ITRC). This program is a tool for library staff to engage with teens and encourage them to read outside of their comfort zone. The ITRC is also a great way to encourage a culture of reading at your library. This year’s program has a Tetris theme. Teens can read books to earn Tetris shapes for the different categories. Libraries can create a Tetris board to display the shapes.

There are 10 categories to choose from, and teens only need to read from eight categories to complete the challenge. This year’s categories are: Two-Word Title, New Format, Library Display, Multicolored Cover, Science Fiction, Recommended by a Teacher, Features the Outdoors, Read Before You Stream, Poetry/Novel in Verse, and Free Choice.

Here’s how the program works:

During the timeframe of October 1 – April 30, teens are challenged to read eight books from the 10 categories. You can register your library to participate in the reading challenge and request tracking forms and bookmarks to hand out to teens. Many libraries preregistered when they filled out their evaluations last spring – check the preregistration list to see if you have already registered. We will also send you two promotional posters and two posters for the digital badge art contest. Share information about ITRC and engage with teens all year long. Teens can start the Challenge at any time. Art Contest – We are again hosting an art contest to create digital badges for each category. To participate, teens pick an ITRC category (or categories) and create a digital badge representing that category. They can draw, paint, sketch, or design it digitally. Give your teen artists the guidance that their badge should look good when printed small (like on a sticker or button) – so, it probably should not be extremely detailed or “busy.” The art contest will run August 1 – November 30, 2026. There will be one winner per category. Librarians: we will send out the link to submit entries in an email. Badges will be available in early January, after the art contest ends. As teens finish a book, you can award them the badge from the book’s category and encourage them to earn ALL of the badges created by Idaho teens. Keep track of how many teens read at least one book as part of the Challenge. We want to recognize ALL reading that is done as part of the ITRC. This year, we are asking libraries to track each book that is read as part of the Challenge, even if the teen doesn’t finish reading all eight books. Teens who do complete the whole Challenge are eligible to receive a custom ITRC sticker, but every book is counted, and all reading is recognized. You can use a simple spreadsheet like this one to track reading or use your own method. Submit a report. In May, you will be asked to submit a short evaluation with the total number of teens who participated in the ITRC at your library, including those who finished the Challenge. You will also be able to send feedback about the program and suggestions for next year’s categories.

Want to learn more? Check out the Idaho Teen Reading Challenge Info Session on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. MT / 1 p.m. PT. We will accept registrations through October 15, but if you want to start the challenge on October 1, register soon.