NC Mining Commission to meet July 7 in Raleigh

The N.C. Mining Commission will meet in Raleigh on July 7, 2026 for its regular quarterly meeting. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m.

Members of the public may attend in person or join the meeting by computer or phone.

An agenda and supporting documents are posted on the Commission website prior to the meeting. Mining Commission Meeting When: 1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, July 7

1 p.m. EST, Tuesday, July 7 Where: Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604

Ground Floor Hearing Room of the Archdale Building, 512 N. Salisbury St., Raleigh, NC, 27604 WebEx Meeting Link Meeting ID: 2437 011 8906 Password: 07072026_MC_Q3

Join by phone: 415-655-0003 Meeting ID: 2437 011 8906 Password: 07072027

415-655-0003