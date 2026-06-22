Route UU in Dunklin County Closed for Bridge Maintenance

SIKESTON—Route UU in Dunklin County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform bridge maintenance.

This section of roadway is located from County Road 729 to County Road 725 near Kennett, Missouri.

Weather permitting, work will take place Tuesday, June 30 through Thursday, July 2 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

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