MaineDOT to Inspect Casco Bay Bridge PORTLAND – June 22, 2026 — The Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) will be inspecting the Casco Bay Bridge at mile 1.5 over the Fore River (Casco Bay) between Portland and South Portland from June 22 to June 26. The inspection will require the bridge to open once in mid-to-late morning and once in early-to-mid afternoon. There are expected to be no more than two inspection-related openings per day; each opening should last only a few moments and will have minimal impact on traffic.

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