TDCJ Hosts First-Ever Daddy-Daughter Dance at Wainwright Unit

April 27, 2026

HUNTSVILLE, TX, April 27, 2026 — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) held its inaugural Daddy-Daughter Dance and Dinner on April 25, 2026, at the Wainwright Unit in Lovelady, TX. The event brought together 13 fathers in incarceration and their 20 daughters for a special evening aimed at strengthening family bonds.

The Windham School District, Prison Fellowship, and Therapon Theological Seminary and Bible College collaborated with TDCJ to organize this unique event. The fathers participating in the event are part of Windham’s Family Literacy program, a three-phase program designed to strengthen family engagement among parents and caregivers, supporting academic and emotional growth for both parents and children.

The Wainwright Unit’s chapel/gymnasium was transformed into a shimmering ballroom for the event, themed “A Memory of a Lifetime.” TDCJ and Windham staff and volunteers set up a red carpet, balloon arches, cornhole game, photo booth, frame decorating area, and cookie decorating station, with cookies made by Lee College’s Culinary Arts class at Wainwright.

A dance floor and dining area were also arranged to create a festive atmosphere.

At 1:30 p.m., the fathers prepared in a designated area, donning suits and ties, donated by TDCJ’s Rehabilitation and Reentry Division (RRD). In a separate area, their daughters chose dresses, shoes, jewelry, makeup and hair accessories, provided by the Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF). Fathers wore boutonnieres and daughters received corsages.

The event started at 3 p.m. when each daughter walked the red carpet into the waiting arms of her father, many of whom had tears in their eyes. After warm hugs and greetings, they entered the ballroom for formal photographs and participated in various activities. The event featured a daddy-daughter line dance, a limbo competition, and a formal sit-down dinner catered by Windham’s Culinary Arts class from the Ferguson Unit and served by Lee College’s Culinary Arts class at Wainwright. The evening concluded at 6 p.m. with a final dance between the fathers and daughters.

“My daughter is 15 years old. I hadn’t seen her since she was about eight,” said Mario Lanning, a dad who participated in the Daddy-Daughter dance. “It was just an amazing thing to see how much she's grown; I'm going to remember this for the rest of my life.”

“For these fathers and daughters, this was more than a dance; it was a moment of connection, dignity, and hope. It’s in these moments that humanity leads, and relationships begin to heal and grow stronger,” Texas Board of Criminal Justice Secretary Sydney Zuiker said. “We know that family connection is consistently linked to improved reentry outcomes, and the Texas Board of Criminal Justice is committed to creating opportunities that nurture those relationships and help families move forward together.”

“When families stay connected, the path to rehabilitation grows stronger. This event reflects our commitment to supporting those relationships as a foundation for growth, stability and success beyond incarceration,” TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. “We are proud to have collaborated with such dedicated partners to make this event possible.”

“This Daddy-Daughter Dance is about strengthening family bonds and reminding the fathers, daughters and families that positive connection matters,” said Windham Superintendent Kristina J. Hartman. “When fathers have meaningful opportunities to engage with their children in constructive ways, it supports personal growth, accountability and successful reentry. We are proud to provide this opportunity for families to share a moment that is both joyful and impactful.”

“We are grateful to the TDCJ for their leadership and for trusting us to serve alongside them to make this Daddy-Daughter event so impactful,” said Cody Wilde, senior vice president of correctional programs at Prison Fellowship. “When incarcerated fathers and their daughters share time together, we see bonds restored, hope renewed and healing happen on both sides of the wall. We are honored to be part of it.”

TDCJ plans to host more of these types of events to bring hope and unification to families impacted by incarceration, underscoring its commitment to rehabilitation, family healing and successful reentry.

Media outlets interested in b-roll and photos of the event can access them through TDCJ’s communications department or by clicking here. When posting b-roll or photos, please add: Used with permission by TDCJ.

Supporting Organizations

Many organizations contributed to the Daddy-Daughter event to make this a magical memory for the incarcerated dads and their daughters. In addition to the TDCJ (including the Rehabilitation and Reentry Division, Chaplaincy and Volunteer Services Division, Correctional Institutions Division and Classification and Inmate Transportation Division), Windham School District, Prison Fellowship, Therapon and the Texas Restaurant Foundation (TRF) helped to organize the event.

About Texas Department of Criminal Justice TDCJ

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice protects Texans by overseeing the state's adult correctional, parole and probation systems. As one of the largest criminal justice agencies in the nation, TDCJ is committed to public safety, responsible stewardship of state resources and the successful reintegration of individuals under our supervision. The agency manages 104 prison facilities and 67 parole offices across the state. Through innovative programs, the agency seeks to transform lives for a better Texas and protect the public of our great state.

About Windham School District

Windham School District provides academic, career and technical education and life skills programs to eligible students within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ). With 102 campuses located in prison facilities across Texas, Windham strives to equip students with the necessary education and skills to progress to postsecondary education programs and successfully reenter the workforce within their communities. As supported by the Associated Press (AP) Stylebook, this press release includes person-centered language. The district uses terms such as “student” and “graduate,” to describe people incarcerated in TDCJ facilities, building the foundation for personal and professional growth.

About Prison Fellowship

Celebrating 50 years of prison ministry, Prison Fellowship is the nation's largest Christian nonprofit equipping the Church to serve currently and formerly incarcerated people and their families, and to advocate for justice and human dignity. Prison Fellowship and its church partners encounter Jesus with those behind bars, breaking cycles of crime and prayerfully anticipating a revival of justice, mercy and hope in our culture.

Media Contact:

Hannah Haney

Deputy Director of Communications, TDCJ

Hannah.Haney@tdcj.texas.gov

(936) 437-6052