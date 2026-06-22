Freshwater Wetlands Regulations Update June 2026 DATE: Tuesday, June 23, 2026 START TIME: 11am REGION: State-wide END TIME: 12pm LOCATION: Virtual REGISTRATION LINK: https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r811b75f1221e97c2b9860a5281dd5b68 DEC is hosting a virtual information webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am to updates about the recent changes to freshwater wetland regulations. During the webinar an overview of the jurisdictional determination process and freshwater wetland general permits will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions with their registration. After the webinar is completed, a recording will be posted on DEC's website.

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