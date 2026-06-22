Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,618 in the last 365 days.

Freshwater Wetlands Regulations Update June 2026

Freshwater Wetlands Regulations Update June 2026

DATE: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

START TIME: 11am

REGION: State-wide

END TIME: 12pm

LOCATION: Virtual

REGISTRATION LINK:  https://meetny-gov.webex.com/weblink/register/r811b75f1221e97c2b9860a5281dd5b68

DEC is hosting a virtual information webinar on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 am to updates about the recent changes to freshwater wetland regulations. During the webinar an overview of the jurisdictional determination process and freshwater wetland general permits will be provided. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions with their registration. After the webinar is completed, a recording will be posted on DEC's website

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Freshwater Wetlands Regulations Update June 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.