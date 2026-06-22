[Jun 29] Program Planner 2 - Land Quality Bureau

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has a unique and exciting position available within the Environmental Services Division, Financial & Business Assistance Section (FABA), located in Des Moines, Iowa. Within this position you will be involved in furthering the DNR’s mission to conserve and enhance our natural resources through statewide solid waste management, reduction and recycling programs, by ensuring the fiscal management of FABA programs, including the development and management of budgets, reviewing expenses, and tracking and documenting financial records for the Landfill Alternative Financial Assistance (LAFA) and the Household Hazardous Materials (HHM) programs.

The position will also manage the Solid Waste Alternatives Professional Development Assistance Grant (PDA) Program that supports the professional development of Iowa's solid waste professionals and educators in their outreach and activities that encourage waste reduction, reuse and recycling. The position will review and recommend funding for PDA applicants, prepare and manage contracts for PDA recipients, and monitor and document their progress in carrying out the approved activities. The position will research education information and resources and will develop implementation tools, program case studies and related educational surveys and materials to support marketing and education efforts related to the program and its goals.

