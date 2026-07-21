Lewis and Clark State Park Reopens for Day Use and Camping

Onawa, Iowa – Lewis and Clark State Park reopened July 17, for day-use and overnight camping, after completing the first phase of an extensive hazardous tree removal project, begun last fall.

“We are excited to welcome campers back to Lewis and Clark State Park,” said Mike Weis, northwest Iowa District Supervisor for Parks, Forests and Preserves. “We appreciate understanding and patience as we work to re-establish grass and remove stumps from within the campground.”

Hundreds of dead or dying cottonwood trees were removed from the park due to the danger they posed to visitors. The DNR will be planting trees in the campground, but for now, campers are encouraged to plan accordingly as shaded campsites are limited.

While the park is reopening, the Visitor Center and Keel Boat Exhibit will remain closed due to ongoing HVAC renovations. Additionally, Blue Lake continues to experience low water levels from the ongoing drought; therefore the docks have not been installed, and the beach bathhouse and swimming beach are closed in the park.

To make a camping reservation, go to: https://iowastateparks.reserveamerica.com/

Please note: photos of individual campsites at Lewis and Clark State Park still need to be updated and do not reflect current conditions.

To learn more about Lewis and Clark State Park, go to: iowadnr.gov/lewisandclark