Aquatic plants are vital to sustain vibrant ecosystems

Aquatic plants are natural helpers for lakes and ponds. They clean the water, provide essential habitat and shelter for wildlife, protect the land and make these places enjoyable for everyone.

Aquatic plants offer breeding grounds, protection from predators and sources of food to support robust fish populations. These plants improve water quality by absorbing excess nutrients, reducing algae growth and stabilizing sediments, which helps keep the water clear and oxygen-rich.

Aquatic plants play a vital role in maintaining the health and balance of Iowa lakes and ponds. They help to keep our lakes and ponds healthy and beautiful.

Aquatic plants take in extra nutrients, like nitrogen and phosphorus, from the water which can cause algae blooms if left unchecked. They also hold onto the soil at the bottom, which keeps the water clearer and cleaner.

Many fish, frogs, insects, and birds depend on aquatic plants for food, shelter and places to lay eggs. These plants help support a healthy and balanced environment for all kinds of animals.

Just like trees, aquatic plants make oxygen through a process called photosynthesis. This oxygen is released into the water and helps fish and other creatures breathe.

Plants growing along the edges of lakes and ponds help keep the soil from washing away. This helps keep the shoreline strong and prevents mud and dirt from clouding the water.

Aquatic plants add natural beauty to lakes and ponds. They make these places more enjoyable for people to visit, fish or just relax by the water.

Learn more about aquatic plants in ponds at www.iowadnr.gov/pondplants.