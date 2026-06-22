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Register for the Science of Magic!

Back by popular demand — Mad Science is returning to the Amaral Building! This time, they'll be teaching students about the science of magic. The workshop is appropriate for students in grades K-6.

Get ready for an hour of amazing magic, mind-bending illusions, and hands-on science that will leave kids amazed while they learn how the tricks work. From optical illusions and sleight-of-hand to Houdini-inspired escapes and mind-reading tricks, this program is always a crowd favorite!

  • July 18, 2026
  • 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM
  • Amaral Building

Register ASAP! Spots have been filling quickly, and this event is expected to fill up fast.

REGISTER HERE.

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Register for the Science of Magic!

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