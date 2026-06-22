Westminster / Fugitive from Justice



STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 26B1005423 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar STATION: Westminster CONTACT#: 802-722-4600 DATE/TIME: 06/21/2026 at approx. 1602 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM 40.8, Springfield VT ACCUSED: Galo Armijos AGE: 35 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2026, at approximately 1602 hours, Troopers assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 South near mile marker 40.8 in the town of Springfield (Windsor County) after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Galo Armijos (35), was found to have an active out of state warrant for his arrest. Armijos was arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Armijos was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM. COURT ACTION: Y COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility BAIL: $50,000 MUG SHOT: Included

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