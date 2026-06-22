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Westminster / Fugitive from Justice

 


STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 26B1005423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Westminster              

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2026 at approx. 1602 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM 40.8, Springfield VT

 

ACCUSED: Galo Armijos                                             

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT

VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2026, at approximately 1602 hours, Troopers assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-91 South near mile marker 40.8 in the town of Springfield (Windsor County) after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Galo Armijos (35), was found to have an active out of state warrant for his arrest. Armijos was arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing. Armijos was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division on 06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM

LODGED - LOCATION:  Southern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: $50,000

MUG SHOT: Included

 

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Westminster / Fugitive from Justice

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