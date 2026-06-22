Westminster / Fugitive from Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B1005423
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar
STATION:
Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2026 at approx. 1602 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-91 S MM 40.8, Springfield VT
ACCUSED: Galo
Armijos
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Colchester, VT
VIOLATION: Fugitive from Justice
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On June 21, 2026, at approximately 1602
hours, Troopers assigned to the Westminster Barracks conducted a motor vehicle
stop on I-91 South near mile marker 40.8 in the town of Springfield (Windsor
County) after observing a motor vehicle violation. The operator, Galo Armijos
(35), was found to have an active out of state warrant for his arrest. Armijos
was arrested without incident and transported to the Westminster Barracks for
processing. Armijos was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on
$50,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor
Criminal Division on 06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 at 12:30 PM
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional
Facility
BAIL: $50,000
MUG SHOT: Included
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.