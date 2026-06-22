Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3003392
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael
Arel
STATION: Shaftsbury
Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 | 1611 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Dewight E.
Burnell
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 21, 2026, at approximately 1611 hours, a Trooper
with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle traveling Southbound on
US Route 7 by Kings Way in the Town of Pownal, VT. The motor vehicle was
traveling at an imprudent speed in high excess of the posted speed limit of
50mph. Through the use of doppler sounding RADAR the motor vehicle’s speed was
confirmed as traveling 98mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator
was identified as Dewight E. Burnell (22). Burnell was issued a criminal
citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
on August 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours. Burnell was further issued a Vermont Civil
Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 1081(b),
which carries a waiver fee of $710 and 2 points.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800
Hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to
change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm
arraignment time.
--
Trooper
Michael Arel
Vermont
State Police
“B” Troop
– Shaftsbury
96 Airport
Road
Shaftsbury,
VT 05262
(802)
442-5421
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