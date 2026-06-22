Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3003392

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Michael Arel

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 06/21/2025 | 1611 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 7, Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Dewight E. Burnell

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 21, 2026, at approximately 1611 hours, a Trooper with the Vermont State Police observed a motor vehicle traveling Southbound on US Route 7 by Kings Way in the Town of Pownal, VT. The motor vehicle was traveling at an imprudent speed in high excess of the posted speed limit of 50mph. Through the use of doppler sounding RADAR the motor vehicle’s speed was confirmed as traveling 98mph. A traffic stop was initiated, and the operator was identified as Dewight E. Burnell (22). Burnell was issued a criminal citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division on August 17th, 2026, at 0830 hours. Burnell was further issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for the violation of Title 23, V.S.A. § 1081(b), which carries a waiver fee of $710 and 2 points.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/30/2026 | 0800 Hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court – Bennington Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

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Trooper Michael Arel

Vermont State Police

“B” Troop – Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

(802) 442-5421