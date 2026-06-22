QNI and PSI Announce Engineering Partnership to Support Advanced Nuclear Development

Strengthening nuclear safety, engineering, and regulatory foundations for advanced fuel cycle development at Idaho National Laboratory

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Nuclear Industries Inc. ( QNI ) and Paschal Solutions, Inc. (PSI) are pleased to announce a strategic engineering partnership supporting advanced nuclear development activities at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) and across QNI’s broader program portfolio.The agreement brings together QNI’s leadership in advanced nuclear fuel cycle development with PSI’s specialized expertise in nuclear engineering, safety analysis, and regulatory strategy. The partnership is designed to strengthen QNI’s technical capabilities as it advances complex initiatives related to the reprocessing and management of used nuclear fuel.As the United States continues to invest in advanced reactor technologies and associated fuel cycle infrastructure, this collaboration enhances both organizations’ ability to deliver high-quality engineering solutions that support early-stage design, safety integration, and licensing strategy development in highly regulated environments.“Our work at INL is centered on advancing practical solutions for the responsible reprocessing of used nuclear fuel,” said Dee Mewbourne, CEO of QNI. “PSI brings strong engineering capability in nuclear safety, licensing, and design integration that complements our team and supports disciplined execution of critical development activities.”PSI is supporting QNI across key technical areas including nuclear safety and criticality evaluations, development of safety-informed design inputs, regulatory and licensing planning, and integration of engineering and safety disciplines into early facility design. This work helps establish a strong technical and regulatory foundation to guide subsequent project phases.“Paschal Solutions is proud to partner with QNI on initiatives that are central to the future of the nuclear fuel cycle,” said Lane Paschal, President and CEO of Paschal Solutions. “We look forward to this partnership with QNI to develop engineering and safety programs that maintain safety basis rigor, streamline project deployment, and ensure efficient operation of this segment of the advanced nuclear energy infrastructure.”This partnership positions QNI to further mature its engineering and licensing framework as development activities progress, supporting a clear path toward future project execution and deployment of integrated fuel cycle capabilities in the United States.Quadrant Nuclear Industries Inc. (QNI) is a U.S.-based nuclear energy company focused on building an integrated, domestic nuclear fuel cycle to support the next generation of advanced reactors. The company is developing capabilities across fuel production, recovery, and reprocessing, with a focus on enabling a reliable, secure, and sustainable supply of nuclear fuel in the United States. QNI is advancing key initiatives in coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories, including activities at Idaho National Laboratory aimed at the responsible recycling of used nuclear fuel. Through its technology-driven and execution-focused approach, QNI seeks to strengthen U.S. energy security and accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear energy systems.Paschal Solutions, Inc. provides specialized engineering, technical, and advisory services to support complex energy and infrastructure projects. The company’s expertise spans nuclear safety analysis, process engineering, regulatory strategy, and design integration, enabling clients to navigate technically demanding environments and achieve successful project outcomes.PSI Media Contact:Clint Gross, Sr. V.P. and Chief Technical OfficerPaschal Solutions, Inc.+1 270-210-9197grossce@paschalsolutions.comQNI Media Contact:

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