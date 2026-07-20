Clean Core Thorium Energy and Quadrant Nuclear Industries Sign MoU on Domestic HALEU Supply

Companies will evaluate long-term domestic HALEU supply arrangements to support commercialization of advanced thorium-based nuclear fuel.

We are pleased to establish this agreement with QNI as we continue advancing the commercialization of our ANEEL™ fuel technology,” — Mehul Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Core Thorium Energy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clean Core Thorium Energy , Inc (CCTE), a nuclear fuel innovation company advancing thorium-based fuel technologies, and Quadrant Nuclear Industries Inc. (QNI), a developer of integrated nuclear fuel cycle capabilities, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for collaboration on the supply of high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) fuel.Under the MoU, the companies will explore how domestically produced HALEU from QNI’s planned commercial reprocessing facility at Idaho National Laboratory (INL) could support the future commercial deployment of CCTE’s ANEEL™ fuel. The agreement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening the domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, accelerating the deployment of advanced nuclear technologies, and supporting U.S. energy security and decarbonization objectives.HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) is a higher-enrichment nuclear fuel required by many advanced reactor and next-generation fuel technologies. Expanding domestic production has become a strategic priority for the United States as the country works to strengthen its nuclear fuel supply chain.“We are pleased to establish this agreement with QNI as we continue advancing the commercialization of our ANEEL™ fuel technology,” said Mehul Shah, Chief Executive Officer of Clean Core Thorium Energy. “Commercial deployment of advanced nuclear fuels depends not only on successful fuel development, but also on reliable access to the materials needed to manufacture them. As we move closer to commercialization, establishing relationships with prospective domestic HALEU suppliers is an important step in preparing for future deployment. We look forward to working with QNI to explore supply arrangements that support our long-term fuel requirements and contribute to a stronger domestic nuclear fuel supply chain.”ANEEL™ combines thorium with enriched uranium and is designed for use in existing PHWR and CANDU reactors. Independent engineering analyses indicate that the fuel has the potential to achieve significantly higher fuel utilization while improving reactor safety characteristics and reducing spent fuel volumes."Innovation in nuclear fuel is just as important as innovation in reactor technology," said Dee Mewbourne, CEO of QNI. "By working with Clean Core Thorium Energy, we are exploring ways to support advanced fuel concepts with a dependable domestic supply of HALEU, helping create new opportunities for the commercial deployment of nuclear energy."QNI is developing an integrated HALEU production capability in coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy and other key stakeholders. Its planned reprocessing facility at INL is being designed to produce up to eighteen metric tons of HALEU annually at full capacity, supporting both commercial and government markets for advanced nuclear reactors.The companies intend to collaborate on areas including fuel supply planning, technical interface requirements, commercial structuring, regulatory coordination, logistics considerations, and demand forecasting associated with future HALEU supply arrangements.The MoU establishes a framework for future collaboration as both companies continue advancing their respective commercial programs.The MoU is non-binding and does not establish pricing, quantity, or exclusivity commitments. Any binding terms would be subject to a definitive agreement following further negotiationAbout Clean CoreClean Core Thorium Energy (CCTE) is a nuclear fuel innovation company focused on advancing thorium-based fuel technologies for existing and future reactor applications. Its patented ANEEL™ fuel combines thorium and enriched uranium to improve fuel performance while reducing waste generation and supporting enhanced safety and proliferation resistance characteristics. CCTE is working to expand deployment opportunities for advanced nuclear fuels that can leverage existing reactor infrastructure.About QNIQuadrant Nuclear Industries Inc (QNI) is a U.S.-based nuclear energy company focused on building an integrated, domestic nuclear fuel cycle to support the next generation of advanced reactors. The company is developing capabilities across fuel production, recovery, and reprocessing, with a focus on enabling a reliable, secure, and sustainable supply of nuclear fuel in the United States. QNI is advancing key initiatives in coordination with the U.S. Department of Energy and national laboratories, including activities at Idaho National Laboratory aimed at the responsible recycling of used nuclear fuel. Through its technology-driven and execution-focused approach, QNI seeks to strengthen U.S. energy security and accelerate the deployment of advanced nuclear energy systems.Forward-Looking StatementsThis news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the memorandum of understanding, potential future commercial arrangements between the parties, the development and operation of QNI's planned HALEU production facility, and the anticipated availability of HALEU fuel. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. The memorandum of understanding is non-binding and does not obligate either party to enter into any definitive agreement. Neither QNI nor Clean Core Thorium Energy undertakes any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.CCTE Media ContactMilan Shahinfo@cleancore.energyQNI Media Contact

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