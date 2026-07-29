Quadrant Nuclear and Parsons Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance U.S. Nuclear Fuel Cycle Infrastructure

Combining nuclear fuel cycle innovation with world-class engineering to advance execution-ready nuclear fuel cycle projects at Idaho National Laboratory.

Parsons is pleased to support QNI as it pursues opportunities to expand domestic nuclear fuel cycle capabilities,” — Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quadrant Nuclear Industries Inc. (QNI) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) are pleased to announce a strategic alliance supporting the advancement of proposed nuclear fuel cycle infrastructure initiatives at Idaho National Laboratory (INL).The agreement combines QNI's leadership in nuclear fuel recycling and high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) production with Parsons' extensive engineering, procurement, construction, and program delivery expertise. Parsons is supporting QNI's development planning and proposal activities for Vanguard, a commercial-scale used nuclear fuel (UNF) reprocessing plant.Proposed by QNI in response to a recent U.S. Department of Energy Request for Application (RFA), Vanguard is intended to strengthen domestic nuclear fuel cycle capabilities and establish commercial-scale reprocessing and HALEU production capabilities. Selection decisions remain pending."Our work at Idaho National Laboratory is focused on transforming used nuclear fuel into a strategic asset for America's energy future," said Dee Mewbourne, CEO of QNI. "Successfully executing that vision requires exceptional engineering, disciplined project delivery, and deep experience managing complex infrastructure programs. Parsons brings all three.”As QNI's designated Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) partner, Parsons will support project execution strategies, engineering concepts, infrastructure planning, project controls, cost estimating, and constructability considerations. If selected, the collaboration would provide a foundation for advancing the project through detailed design, procurement, construction, and commissioning.“Parsons is pleased to support QNI as it pursues opportunities to expand domestic nuclear fuel cycle capabilities," said Martin Boson, president, Engineered Systems for Parsons. "By combining QNI's innovative approach to fuel recycling and HALEU production with Parsons' experience delivering complex infrastructure and nuclear-related projects, we have established a strong foundation for potential future project execution."This alliance provides a foundation for future collaboration as both organizations work to advance the infrastructure, capabilities, and expertise required to support the next generation of nuclear energy.About Parsons:Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.About QNIQuadrant Nuclear Industries Inc. (QNI) is a U.S.-based nuclear energy company focused on building an integrated, domestic nuclear fuel cycle to support advanced reactors. QNI is developing capabilities across fuel production, recovery, and reprocessing, with a focus on enabling a reliable, secure, and sustainable supply of nuclear fuel in the United States.Parsons Forward-Looking StatementsThis document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, beliefs and assumptions, and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks, changes in circumstances, trends and factors that are difficult to predict, many of which are outside of our control. Accordingly, actual performance, results and events may vary materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, and you should not rely on the forward-looking statements as predictions of future performance, results or events. Numerous factors could cause actual future performance, results and events to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: any issue that compromises our relationships with the U.S. federal government or its agencies or other state, local or foreign governments or agencies; any issues that damage our professional reputation; changes in governmental priorities that shift expenditures away from agencies or programs that we support; our dependence on long-term government contracts, which are subject to the government’s budgetary approval process; the size of our addressable markets and the amount of government spending on private contractors; failure by us or our employees to obtain and maintain necessary security clearances or certifications; failure to comply with numerous laws and regulations; changes in government procurement, contract or other practices or the adoption by governments of new laws, rules, regulations and programs in a manner adverse to us; the termination or nonrenewal of our government contracts, particularly our contracts with the U.S. federal government; our ability to compete effectively in the competitive bidding process and delays, contract terminations or cancellations caused by competitors’ protests of major contract awards received by us; our ability to generate revenue under certain of our contracts; any inability to attract, train or retain employees with the requisite skills, experience and security clearances; the loss of members of senior management or failure to develop new leaders; misconduct or other improper activities from our employees or subcontractors; our ability to realize the full value of our backlog and the timing of our receipt of revenue under contracts included in backlog; changes in the mix of our contracts and our ability to accurately estimate or otherwise recover expenses, time and resources for our contracts; changes in estimates used in recognizing revenue; internal system or service failures and security breaches; and inherent uncertainties and potential adverse developments in legal proceedings, including litigation, audits, reviews and investigations, which may result in materially adverse judgments, settlements or other unfavorable outcomes. These factors are not exhaustive and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. For a discussion of additional factors that could materially adversely affect our business and financial performance, see the factors included under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are based on currently available information and speak only as of the date on which they are made. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statement made in this press release that becomes untrue because of subsequent events, new information or otherwise, except to the extent we are required to do so by law.Parsons Media Contact:Bernadette Miller, Director, Corporate Communications980-253-9781Bernadette.Miller@parsons.comParsons Investor Contact:Dave Spille, Vice President, Investor Relations703-775-6191Dave.Spille@parsons.usQNI Media Contact:

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