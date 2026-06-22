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Primary election voting Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Warren County voters who are registered in the Republican and Democratic parties will head to the polls Tuesday, June 23 for Republican primary for U.S. House of Representative District 21 and Democratic primary for NY State Comptroller.

Early voting ended as of Sunday, June 21, and registered voters who would like to vote in the primary can visit their assigned polling places in their communities to cast their ballot between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on June 23.

Full details can be found online at the Warren County Board of Elections website, linked here.

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Primary election voting Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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