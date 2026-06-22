Board of Supervisors honors student artists in anti-tobacco/vaping program
The winners of our annual "Be Smart, Don't Start" (formerly Tar Wars) poster contest were honored Thursday, June 18, 2026 by the Warren County Board of Supervisors!
It was great to see the smiling faces of our local students who put together outstanding artwork touting anti-tobacco and anti-vaping messages. This annual contest involving schools around Warren County drew dozens of entries again this year.
They won prizes donated by Stewart's Shops, Adirondack Karting, Sky Zone and Fun World Arcade!
Thank you to all of our 10 finalists, who were invited to the Board of Supervisors meeting, for their outstanding artwork and for helping spread the message about the dangers of tobacco and nicotine. Attached are some of the examples of what they put together.
(The three top finishers are pictured with Warrensburg Supervisor Kevin Geraghty, Chairman of the County Board of Supervisors and Warren County Public Health Educator Katie Boyle)
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