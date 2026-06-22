Alaska Pollinator Week 2026

WHEREAS, Alaska has an abundance of plant and animal species that make up the natural beauty of our Great State and contribute to the health of our ecosystems and industries; and

WHEREAS, bees, birds, butterflies, and other pollinators provide substantial benefits that sustain healthy ecosystems, support terrestrial wildlife, healthy watersheds, and more; and

WHEREAS, pollination plays a critical role in conserving natural resources and biodiversity, while also enriching our communities through recreation, sustainable livelihoods, and environmental resilience; and

WHEREAS, pollinators species are vital to farmers and ranchers, ensuring healthy harvests of crops that provide much of our Nation’s food supply, with approximately one out of every three bites of food made possible through their work; and

WHEREAS, pollinator populations have experienced steady declines since the 1950s[BASB2.1], which may be linked to factors such as disease, parasites, viruses, habitat loss, pesticide exposure, and limited genetic diversity; and

WHEREAS, when natural pollinator populations decline, artificial introduction of pollinators become necessary, placing stress on both the pollinators and the ecosystems that rely on them, and further contributing to population decline; and

WHEREAS, Pollinator Week provides an opportunity to promote the protection of pollinators, increase the quality and quantity of pollinator habitat and forage, and help restore pollinator populations to healthy levels.

NOW THEREFORE, I, Mike Dunleavy, GOVERNOR OF THE STATE OF ALASKA, do hereby proclaim June 22 – 28, 2026 as:

Alaska Pollinator Week

in Alaska and encourage all residents to educate themselves about the important role pollinators play in maintaining healthy ecosystems, to celebrate the role of pollinators in our State, and to consider keeping bees or planting flowers, trees, and other plants to maintain healthy pollinator populations in the State.

Dated: June 22, 2026