Information Security Is Now a Business Risk: Building Trust Through ISO 27001

DNV

DNV

As cybersecurity threats, customer expectations, and supply chain risks grow, information security is becoming a business priority.

Information security is no longer simply an IT issue. It requires leadership commitment, governance, continual improvement, and a structured approach to managing risk.”
— Emily Delisle, Managing Director, Business Assurance, Region NA, for DNV
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations today operate across cloud environments, remote teams, digital platforms, and increasingly interconnected supply chains. Information frequently moves among suppliers, contractors, customers, and service providers, creating a broader and more complex risk landscape.

As cybersecurity threats, regulatory expectations, and customer requirements continue to evolve, information security has become an organizational responsibility that extends well beyond IT. Organizations are increasingly seeking practical approaches to identify, manage, and reduce information security risks while strengthening resilience and stakeholder confidence.

This evolving environment requires organizations to establish effective governance and risk management practices that protect information, support business continuity, and build trust among customers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

"Information security is no longer simply an IT issue. It requires leadership commitment, governance, continual improvement, and a structured approach to managing risk," said Emily Delisle, Managing Director, Business Assurance, Region North America, for DNV.

Organizations that establish a systematic approach to information security are often better positioned to respond to changing customer expectations, manage risks across their operations and supply chains, and support long-term business resilience.

To help organizations better understand information security management and evaluate opportunities for improvement, DNV has developed a range of educational resources, including:

Building Competence for Information Security Expectations
Information Security in a Connected Digital Environment
The Information Security Management System Road to Success

DNV is also hosting an educational webinar, Protecting Information. Building Trust. An Introduction to ISO/IEC 27001 Certification. The webinar will provide practical insights into Information Security Management Systems (ISMS), the fundamentals of ISO/IEC 27001, and how organizations can strengthen information security and build trust among customers, suppliers, and stakeholders.

For additional information and resources, visit:
https://www.dnv.us/assurance/information-security/ict-certification-services

About DNV
DNV is one of the world's leading certification bodies. Through management system certification, supply chain assurance and training services, we help companies manage risks, assure compliance and build competence in organizations, supply chains and people. Working with companies in all sectors -from food and beverage to ground and air mobility, ICT and general industries - DNV's digitally enabled services and customer journey help companies operate sustainably and meet stakeholder demands.

Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV
Faith.Beaty@dnv.com

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Information Security Is Now a Business Risk: Building Trust Through ISO 27001

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Faith Beaty, Communication Director
Business Assurance Americas, DNV Faith.Beaty@dnv.com
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DNV is an independent expert in assurance and risk management, operating in more than 100 countries. Through management system certification and training services, DNV helps companies manage risks, assure compliance and sustainable performance of organizations, people and value chains across all types of industries. Whether tackling quality, environmental, safety or security challenges, DNV combines technical, industry and risk management expertise to build confidence, continuity, and resilience. DNV enables its customers and their stakeholders to make critical decisions with confidence. Driven by its purpose, to safeguard life, property, and the environment, DNV helps tackle the challenges and global transformations facing its customers and the world today and is a trusted voice for many of the world’s most successful and forward-thinking companies.

DNV Business Asssurance USA Inc.

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