The End of Vulnerable SMS - 2FA Starts Here

Security begins with compartmentalization,” — the team at eSIM.net

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eSIM.net, a leader in global mobile connectivity, today announced the launch of eSIM passkey , a specialized mobile service designed to solve one of the most overlooked vulnerabilities in modern digital security: the exposure of personal phone numbers for Two-Factor Authentication (2FA).In an era where personal mobile numbers are frequently tied to public profiles, social media accounts, and messaging apps like WhatsApp, they have become a primary target for malicious actors. By using a primary phone number for sensitive banking and financial 2FA, users inadvertently provide hackers with the first half of the authentication puzzle. This exposure significantly increases the risk of sophisticated attacks, including SIM swap fraud, where criminals hijack a victim’s identity to bypass security measures.eSIM passkey is a new, secure mobile plan designed exclusively for receiving SMS verification codes. It provides users with a genuine O2 UK phone number that is kept strictly private—never used for calls, texts to friends, or public listings.Unlike virtual or VoIP-based phone numbers which are frequently flagged, blocked, or rejected by banks and institutional security systems, eSIM passkey provides a real, carrier-grade mobile number, ensuring reliable delivery of mission-critical authentication codes every time.The "Private Password" Philosophy With eSIM passkey, your new number effectively becomes a private password. Because this number is never shared with friends, colleagues, or social media platforms, it remains completely invisible to the public. By reserving this number exclusively for banking and high-security services, you ensure that your 2FA remains an isolated secret. If no one knows your "passkey" number, it is impossible for a hacker to target it, turning your mobile authentication into a robust, private fortress.“Security begins with compartmentalization,” said the team at eSIM.net. “By using your daily-use number for 2FA, you are effectively tethering your most sensitive financial access to a number that is already public. With eSIM passkey, we are giving users the ability to decouple their authentication from their public identity for just 8 USD per month, creating a dedicated, private silo for their digital security.”Key Benefits of eSIM passkey:• Reliable Institutional Acceptance: Unlike virtual numbers often blocked by financial institutions, our service provides a real, carrier-grade mobile number for guaranteed delivery of 2FA codes.• The Private Password Advantage: Keep this number strictly for banking; by never sharing it, you make it an invisible, secure layer of your digital identity.• Reduced Attack Surface: Protects against SIM swap and interception risks by removing your banking identifier from the public sphere.• Cost-Effective Security: A low-cost, SMS-only solution at only 8 USD per month.• Seamless eSIM Technology: Instant activation via eSIM, compatible with modern smartphones, allowing you to run your primary SIM and your eSIM passkey simultaneously.As digital threats continue to evolve, eSIM.net remains committed to providing practical, tech-forward solutions that empower users to take control of their digital footprint. eSIM passkey is available immediately at eSIM.net.About eSIM.neteSIM.net is a premier provider of eSIM technology and global mobile solutions. Based in the UK, the company specializes in providing flexible, secure, and accessible mobile connectivity for travelers, businesses, and privacy-conscious users worldwide.

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