eSIM.net Reveals Why the Provider Behind Your Travel eSIM Matters

Most consumers are paying for a "local" travel eSIM that is actually a cheap roaming service provided by a small foreign MNO

As eSIM adoption continues to accelerate, travellers should look beyond the headline “data allowance” — the team at eSIM.net

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As international travel reaches record levels, millions of travellers are turning to eSIMs as an alternative to expensive roaming charges. However, eSIM.net is warning that many consumers may not realise that the majority of travel eSIMs are not local mobile services at all, in fact, the ability to make a real phone call is not an option.Many travel eSIM providers market themselves as offering local connectivity, yet the underlying service is very often delivered through limited international roaming arrangements operated by a small mobile virtual network operators (MVNO). In most cases, the traveller's mobile data is routed through a completely different country from the one they are visiting. The majority are actually routed through a Polish MNO.According to eSIM.net, this can affect network performance, latency, app functionality and the overall user experience. On top of that, there is generally no mobile number provided."Many consumers assume that all eSIMs work in the same way, but there can be significant differences behind the scenes," said a spokesperson for eSIM.net. "A local eSIM connects users directly to a recognised mobile operator in the country they are visiting, whereas most travel eSIMs are effectively roaming products operating through wholesale agreements."The company says that local operator eSIMs can offer several advantages:• Direct access to trusted local mobile networks.• Faster data speeds and lower latency.• Better compatibility with banking and location-based apps.• Access to local voice and SMS services.• Improved transparency about who is actually providing the service.• A mobile experience similar to that enjoyed by local residents.The issue is becoming increasingly important as travellers rely on smartphones for everything from boarding passes and navigation to banking, ride-hailing and digital payments.eSIM.net believes greater transparency is needed within the travel eSIM market so consumers can make informed decisions before purchasing."As eSIM adoption continues to accelerate, travellers should look beyond the headline “data allowance” and ask a simple question: who is really providing the mobile service and how robust is the service. Why can I not make a phone call?" the spokesperson added.The company expects demand for local operator eSIMs to increase as consumers become more aware of the differences between direct network access and “cheap” roaming-based travel products.About eSIM.neteSIM.net provides local and international eSIM services for travellers worldwide, helping customers stay connected through trusted mobile network operators in destinations across the globe. Such operators include Vodafone, O2, EE, Three, Orange Spain, Orange France. SFR France and Bouygues Telecom.

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