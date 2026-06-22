The Nevada Connection – May 2020

RICHARD LAPRAIRIE, PE 012970

CASE NUMBER: 20190002

VIOLATION OF NAC 625.545

Mr LaPrairie was hired to design a single-story residence in Washoe County, Nevada. However, Mr LaPrairie did not provide his client with a written contract for work proposed or completed.

Per email discussions with the client, Mr LaPrairie promised plans that were to include a percolation test, structural calculations, heat loss calculations, a truss verification letter, and a soils letter. None of these documents were produced. Civil engineering plans, including grading, utility, and erosion control, were promised as well, but not produced. Mr LaPrairie did provide structural plans to the complainant but they were incomplete.

Mr LaPrairie’s failure to provide a written contract to the complainant is a violation of NAC 625.545 which requires a written contract with each client setting forth the scope of work, cost, and anticipated date of completion of the work. The purpose of NAC 625.545 is exemplified in this matter, by the frustration exhibited by both the complainant and Mr LaPrairie.

NRS 625.410(5) authorizes the State Board to take disciplinary action against a licensee for a violation of any provision of NRS Chapter 625 or NAC Chapter 625. Further, pursuant to NAC 625.640(3)(b)(2) this matter may be resolved without a formal hearing by Stipulated Agreement.

Mr LaPrairie and the State Board hereby stipulate to the following terms for the above-referenced violation(s):