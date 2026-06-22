The Nevada Connection – May 2020
RICHARD LAPRAIRIE, PE 012970
CASE NUMBER: 20190002
VIOLATION OF NAC 625.545
Mr LaPrairie was hired to design a single-story residence in Washoe County, Nevada. However, Mr LaPrairie did not provide his client with a written contract for work proposed or completed.
Per email discussions with the client, Mr LaPrairie promised plans that were to include a percolation test, structural calculations, heat loss calculations, a truss verification letter, and a soils letter. None of these documents were produced. Civil engineering plans, including grading, utility, and erosion control, were promised as well, but not produced. Mr LaPrairie did provide structural plans to the complainant but they were incomplete.
Mr LaPrairie’s failure to provide a written contract to the complainant is a violation of NAC 625.545 which requires a written contract with each client setting forth the scope of work, cost, and anticipated date of completion of the work. The purpose of NAC 625.545 is exemplified in this matter, by the frustration exhibited by both the complainant and Mr LaPrairie.
NRS 625.410(5) authorizes the State Board to take disciplinary action against a licensee for a violation of any provision of NRS Chapter 625 or NAC Chapter 625. Further, pursuant to NAC 625.640(3)(b)(2) this matter may be resolved without a formal hearing by Stipulated Agreement.
Mr LaPrairie and the State Board hereby stipulate to the following terms for the above-referenced violation(s):
- Mr LaPrairie’s Nevada license shall be suspended for the twelve (12) months immediately following entry of this Agreement, with the suspension stayed and probation imposed for the duration of that time period.
- The licensee shall submit detailed bi-monthly probation reports to the Executive Director of the Nevada Board, which shall report any work completed in Nevada during the previous two (2) month period. A report shall be filed even if no work was performed in Nevada during the previous two (2) month period. The first report shall be due within two (2) months of the effective date of the Stipulated Agreement. Each report shall include a copy of the contract executed for any work in Nevada, including the scope of work.
- Mr LaPrairie’s successful completion of probation is expressly conditioned upon his full compliance with the following conditions of probation:
- On or before December 31, 2019, Mr LaPrairie shall issue a partial refund of fees to the complainant in the amount of Three Thousand Eight Hundred Fifty and No 00 Dollars ($3,850.00) and provide proof of payment to the State Board.
- On or before December 31, 2019, Mr LaPrairie shall pay all legal fees and costs incurred by the State Board in the amount of One Thousand Seven Hundred Seven and 50/100 Dollars ($1,707.50).
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