Footy Card Guide Upgrades Members Price Guide with Expanded Database, Historical Pricing and Advanced Filtering

Major platform rebuild brings tens of thousands more cards, price movement history, and a significantly more powerful search experience to AFL card collectors.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The existing Footy Card Guide members price guide has always been useful. But useful and powerful aren't the same thing — and the gap between them has been the honest limitation of how the platform was originally built.That changes in July.Footy Card Guide is launching a significantly upgraded members section, rebuilt from the ground up on a proper database-backed platform. More cards, richer data, and a search and filter experience that finally matches the way serious collectors actually work.A Database Built to ScaleThe original price guide was a solid starting point. The new version is a different animal entirely.The upgraded platform houses a database covering decades of AFL and VFL releases — tens of thousands of individual cards across years, brands, releases, subsets, and parallels. Not just Select AFL Cards . It includes deep coverage of older VFL-era material that rarely gets a mention in most price guides, and the harder-to-find subsets within modern releases that get glossed over elsewhere.The scope of what's been catalogued is genuinely significant. Print run data, rookie card flags, signature cards, team data — it's all there, card by card.Historical Price Movements, Not Just Current ValuesThe biggest addition to the new platform is price history.Where the previous version showed a current valuation range, the upgraded guide tracks how prices have moved over time. For collectors who want to understand whether a card is trending up, cooling off, or holding flat, that context is something a single point-in-time number can't provide.Honestly, this is the piece the hobby has been missing at a platform level. Knowing a card is worth $40 today means something different if it was $20 six months ago versus $80.Filtering That Goes DeeperThe upgraded members section supports filtering across multiple dimensions — year, brand, release, subset, tier, player, team, print run, signature status, and rookie card status. The filter dropdowns are conditional, meaning your selections narrow subsequent options automatically rather than presenting combinations that don't exist in the database. You don't get dead ends.For collectors managing large collections or doing serious buying and selling research, that's not a small thing. Pricing a specific parallel from a mid-tier subset in a particular year used to require digging. Now it doesn't.Same Membership, Bigger PlatformExisting members get the upgraded experience automatically — no new subscription required, no migration to manage. The new platform is where the guide now lives.For anyone not yet a member, the upgraded section launches in July 2026. Founding member pricing remains available for those who register interest ahead of the launch date, and the full pricing guide can be accessed via the members section at footycardguide.com.au.The AFL card hobby has grown substantially in recent years. The platforms supporting it are starting to catch up.About Footy Card GuideFooty Card Guide is Australia's dedicated AFL and VFL trading card price guide, covering releases spanning multiple decades of the hobby. The platform provides collectors with searchable pricing data, historical price movement tracking, print run information, and set data to support buying, selling, and collection management.

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