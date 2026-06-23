Omersa Collectables Smash Estimates at Melbourne Antique Auction

When a Leather Seal Outbids a Marble Statue: Omersa Collectables have shown to be incredibly popular at the recent Philips Auctions sale.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Six hand-stitched leather animals went through the Philips Auctions May online sale and didn't behave the way the estimates suggested they would. The standout was a leather seal estimated at $30 to $50. It closed at $700 after attracting 71 bids, making it one of the most fiercely contested lots in the entire auction.That kind of result is harder to manufacture than it looks. Bidder engagement at that level, for a piece in that price bracket, points to something specific: collector recognition. Omersa animals have a following, and the people who know them know them well.What Makes Omersa Worth WatchingOmersa is a British brand that has produced hand-stitched leather animals since the mid-twentieth century. The craftsmanship is tactile and specific — each piece is shaped, stuffed, and stitched by hand, which means no two are quite identical. They sit in an unusual position in the collectables world: too considered to be novelties, too playful to be called fine decorative art, and genuinely hard to find at auction in Australia.That scarcity matters. A collector in Melbourne who wants a particular Omersa piece can't exactly browse one up from an established dealer network. They wait.All six lots in the May sale sold above estimate, in some cases by a considerable margin. The kangaroo (Lot 1, estimated at $100 to $200) closed at $630. The cat and mouse pairing closed at $650 off an estimate of $50 to $100. A Galapagos turtle, the only lot with a higher estimate at $150 to $250, reached $590. The pig and elephant together drew 54 bids and settled at $510.Across the six lots, combined hammer prices came to roughly $3,530. The combined top end of all six estimates was around $900.The Online Auction Format and What It RevealsPhilips Auctions has run its Fine and Decorative Arts sales as timed online auctions, with lots closing sequentially and 30-second extensions triggering whenever a bid comes in close to the deadline. That format tends to expose genuine demand. Bidders can't be swept up in room atmosphere, and there's no auctioneer to build momentum. What you see in the bid count is a direct record of how many people wanted the piece badly enough to keep going.Seventy-one bids on a $30 estimate. That's not casual interest.The May auction ran across the full spectrum of the house's specialisms: oil paintings, Victorian silverware, porcelain, glassware, furniture , clocks, bronzes and Oriental works . The Omersa group opened the sale and set a particular tone for the morning. Honestly, they're the kind of lots that raise a few eyebrows when the estimates go up on the preview days, and then raise a few more when the results come in.About Philips AuctionsPhilips Auctions has operated from its showroom at 47 Glenferrie Road in Malvern since 1964 (a former banking chamber that hasn't lost any of its character). Tony Philips, who has more than 45 years of experience in the auction and antiques world, runs the house, which holds eight major auction events per year covering fine arts, antique and 20th century furniture, decorative arts, silver, porcelain and antique jewellery.The online bidding platform allows collectors from across Australia to participate in every sale, which partly explains the competitive depth on the Omersa lots. These weren't just Malvern buyers.The next auction listing can be viewed at the Philips Auctions website.

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