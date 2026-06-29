Melbourne Homeowners Are Removing Their Pools in Record Numbers - And One Company Has Led the Charge for 30 Years

Rising costs, changing lifestyles, and a desire to reclaim outdoor space are driving a major shift in how Melburnians think about their backyards

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What was once considered the ultimate backyard luxury is increasingly being seen as an expensive burden. Across Greater Melbourne, homeowners are choosing to remove their swimming pools at a growing rate — and Reverse Pools, Melbourne's longest-established pool removal specialist, says the enquiries have never been stronger.Founded in the 1990s and evolving from a landscaping business into a niche demolition and excavation specialist, Reverse Pools has spent more than three decades helping Melbourne homeowners reclaim their outdoor spaces. The company removes all types of pools — fibreglass , concrete, inground, above ground, and vinyl — and fully landscapes the area upon completion.According to Tom Burns, owner of Reverse Pools, the shift in mindset has been significant."When we started out, pool removal felt like a last resort for people. But that's completely changed. Today, we're talking to homeowners who are making a proactive, strategic decision — they've done the sums on maintenance, heating, chemicals, and insurance, and they've realised the pool is costing them thousands every year for something the family barely uses. Removing it and getting a usable backyard back is, for many people, genuinely one of the best decisions they make."The drivers behind the swimming pool removal trend are well documented. Ongoing maintenance, chemical costs, energy bills for heating and filtration, pool fencing compliance requirements under Victorian regulations, and liability concerns are all factors pushing homeowners to reconsider whether their pool is an asset or an obstacle. For families with young children or older residents, safety is often the deciding factor.Beyond the finances, lifestyle is also playing a role. Many Melbourne homeowners are opting to convert former pool areas into low-maintenance gardens, alfresco entertaining zones, or simply open lawn — spaces the whole family can actually use year-round.Burns notes that the conversation has evolved in another important way too."People used to worry that removing their pool would hurt their property value. The reality is far more nuanced than that — it very much depends on the property and the buyer market. What we consistently hear from real estate agents is that a beautifully landscaped backyard is just as attractive, if not more so, than a pool that needs work. We're giving homeowners options, not taking them away."Reverse Pools offers end-to-end removal services across Greater Melbourne, including specialist tight access excavation for properties where standard machinery cannot reach. The company also handles spa and hot tub removal, drainage, land clearing, and full backyard landscaping following demolition.For homeowners considering pool removal, Reverse Pools provides obligation-free quotes and expert guidance on the process, council requirements, and what to expect on the day.About Reverse PoolsReverse Pools is Melbourne's leading pool removal and demolition specialist, with over 30 years of experience transforming unwanted pools into beautiful, functional outdoor spaces. Based in Cheltenham, VIC, the company services all of Greater Melbourne and handles fibreglass, concrete, inground, above ground, and vinyl pool removal, as well as spa removal , tight access excavation, and full landscaping.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.