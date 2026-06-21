Six Things to Start Your Week June 22-28

Tuesday, June 23 - Gaston County Board of Commissioners COMBINED Work Session (Non-Voting) and Regular Meeting (Voting) is open to the public and held at the Gaston County Courthouse, Harley B. Gaston, Jr. Public Forum, 6pm – 2nd Floor, as well as TELEVISED live on Spectrum Channel 16 and AT&T Uverse Channel 99 and LIVESTREAMED.

Wednesday, June 24 - Long May It Wave: Our American Flag Anne Gometz, retired librarian, volunteer for the Gaston County Public Library and Gaston County 250 Committee member, will present a program about the history of the American flag and proper flag etiquette. This program is FREE to the public, held in the Multi-Purpose Room, and is recommended for adults and teens. No registration is required but advanced registrations are requested for organized groups. For more information, call 704-868-2164, Option 4. 3-4pm, Gaston County Public Library, 1555 East Garrison Blvd, Gastonia.

Wednesday, June 24 - Gaston Draws: The Figure Series (Portrait Session) Join us for free figure drawing sessions. 6-8pm, Anne Biggers Furr Learning Station, 205 W. Main St, Dallas.

Friday, June 26 - Dinosaurs; Past & Present with Cassie Wyatt Millions of years ago, all dinosaurs went extinct... or did they? While it's true that most dinosaurs became extinct, some actually survived and evolved. They're even some you can see alive today. When you step outside you might hear them in the distance, you might even see them fly! Can you guess what they're called? Birds! In this program, learn about extinct dinosaur species and how modern birds evolved from them. For Pre-K - 5th grade. 11am-12pm, BC@BC (Makerspace), 207 North 12th St, Bessemer City.

Friday, June 26 - Concert & Fireworks Show Don’t miss out on our Bessemer City Alive! Concert and Fireworks Show featuring LIVE music by On The Boarder! 6-10pm, Bessemer City Centennial Park, 114 W Virginia Ave, Bessemer City.

Saturday, June 27 - Independence Day Celebration: Coming Up Brass Cramerton is Celebrating America’s 250th! Join us in Downtown Cramerton for an unforgettable day of music, family fun, and fireworks as we celebrate this historic milestone together! The evening festivities begin at 6 PM and will feature live entertainment, delicious food, kids activities, and a spectacular fireworks show to close out the night. Centennial Center, 140 8th Ave, Cramerton.

A full listing of community events can be found at GoGastonNC.org, while County government and many municipal events are on the Community Calendar of GastonGov.com.

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