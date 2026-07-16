Freedom 250 Bus Museum Rolls into Cherryville July 18–21

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — Residents and visitors are invited to experience American history on wheels as the Freedom 250 Bus Museum makes a special stop in Cherryville from July 18–21. The traveling museum will be located at the Larry and Carolyn Summer Recreation Center, 210 E. Academy St., Cherryville, NC 28021, offering an engaging, interactive look at the people, events, and ideals that have shaped the nation's history as America commemorates its 250th anniversary.

Designed to educate and inspire visitors of all ages, the Freedom 250 Bus Museum brings history directly to communities through immersive exhibits, historical displays, and educational materials that highlight the nation's journey toward liberty, service, and civic responsibility.

The museum will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and admission is free. Visitors of all ages are encouraged to tour the interactive exhibits and experience America's story through multimedia presentations and hands-on displays.

During its four-day visit, local residents, families, students, veterans, and community groups will have the opportunity to learn about significant moments in American history. The exhibit encourages visitors to reflect on the values of freedom, democracy, and citizenship while celebrating the communities and individuals who continue to shape the American story.

"The Freedom 250 Bus Museum is a unique opportunity for people of all ages to connect with our nation's history in a personal and meaningful way," organizers said. "We're excited to bring this traveling experience to Cherryville and invite everyone to be part of this special celebration."

Community members are encouraged to visit the Freedom 250 Bus Museum at the Larry and Carolyn Summer Recreation Center from July 18 through July 21, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Admission is free.

For additional information about group tours or event activities, please contact the local event organizers.