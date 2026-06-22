Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2026
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Adams
|Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ashland
|Lake Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Athens
|Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Sojourner Recovery Services, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Carroll
|Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Champaign
|Village of Mutual
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Champaign County Transit Commission
Grant Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clark
|Mad River Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Crawford
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Holmes Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Whetstone Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Cuyahoga
|NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Delaware
|Delaware County Regional Energy Special Improvement District Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield
|Violet Township - City of Lancaster Joint Economic Development District
12/4/2023 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Franklin
|NM Mixed-Use Project New Community Authority
11/29/2023 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Administrative Services
State Employee Health Benefit Fund
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Fulton County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Geauga
|Munson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Thompson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Troy Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Chester Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Russell Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Claridon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Wheeling Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin
|Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Hardin Northern Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Highland
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Holmes
|Holmes County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jackson
|Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Knox
|Brown Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake
|Village of Waite Hill
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|City of Eastlake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Logan
|Logan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Jefferson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Ohio School Plan
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madison
|Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Canfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Poland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Monroe
|Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Village of Wilson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Montgomery
|Harrison Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Muskingum
|Salem Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Newton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Falls Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Caldwell Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ottawa
|Ottawa County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pike
|Village of Beaver
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Portage
|Paris Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Putnam County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Ross
|Southern Ohio Career Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Scioto
|New Boston Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Vernon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Seneca
|Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Shelby
|Village of Russia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Stark
|Canton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Pike Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Union
|Darby Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Vantage Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|City of Lebanon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Muskingum Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wayne
|Wooster Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Williams
|St. Joseph Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Rossford Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Way Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.