Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Lake Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Brown Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Butler Sojourner Recovery Services, LLC

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Champaign Village of Mutual

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Champaign County Transit Commission

Grant Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Clark Mad River Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana Washington Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Crawford Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Holmes Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Whetstone Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Cuyahoga NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Delaware Delaware County Regional Energy Special Improvement District Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Fairfield Violet Township - City of Lancaster Joint Economic Development District

12/4/2023 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Franklin NM Mixed-Use Project New Community Authority

11/29/2023 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Columbus Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

A+ Arts Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit A+ Children's Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

State Employee Health Benefit Fund

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Geauga Munson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Thompson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Troy Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Chester Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Russell Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Claridon Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Guernsey Wheeling Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin Marion Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Hardin Northern Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Highland Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Holmes Holmes County Park District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Jackson Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Knox Brown Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake Village of Waite Hill

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit City of Eastlake

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Logan Logan County Agricultural Society

12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Jefferson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Ohio School Plan

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Madison Buckeye Community School - London

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Canfield Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Poland Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Mercer Liberty Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami Bethel Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Monroe Jackson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Village of Wilson

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Montgomery Harrison Township

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Muskingum Salem Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Newton Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Falls Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Ottawa Ottawa County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Jackson Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pike Village of Beaver

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Valley Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Portage Paris Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Putnam County Airport Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Ross Southern Ohio Career Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Scioto New Boston Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Vernon Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Seneca Kaubisch Memorial Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Shelby Village of Russia

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Stark Canton City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Pike Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Union Darby Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Vantage Career Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Warren City of Lebanon

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Muskingum Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Wayne Wooster Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Williams St. Joseph Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Rossford Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Way Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA



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