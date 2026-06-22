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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Adams Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ashland Lake Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Athens Athens Metropolitan Housing Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Eastern Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Sojourner Recovery Services, LLC
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Carroll Carroll County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Carroll Columbiana Harrison Joint Solid Waste Management District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Champaign Village of Mutual
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Champaign County Transit Commission
Grant Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clark Mad River Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana Washington Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Crawford Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Holmes Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Whetstone Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Cuyahoga NORMA Self Insurance Pool, Inc.
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Delaware Delaware County Regional Energy Special Improvement District Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Fairfield Violet Township - City of Lancaster Joint Economic Development District
12/4/2023 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Franklin NM Mixed-Use Project New Community Authority
11/29/2023 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Columbus Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
A+ Arts Academy
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
A+ Children's Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Capital Collegiate Preparatory Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
State Employee Health Benefit Fund
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Academy-Columbus, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Fulton County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Geauga Munson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Thompson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Troy Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Chester Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Russell Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Claridon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Guernsey Wheeling Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Colerain Township, Hamilton County Community Improvement Corporation, Inc.
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin Marion Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Hardin Northern Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hardin County Veterans' Memorial Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Highland Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Holmes Holmes County Park District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Jackson Sylvester Memorial Wellston Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Knox Brown Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake Village of Waite Hill
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
City of Eastlake
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Logan Logan County Agricultural Society
12/1/2022 TO 11/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Jefferson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Ohio School Plan
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Madison Buckeye Community School - London
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Canfield Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Poland Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mercer Liberty Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Bethel Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Monroe Jackson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Village of Wilson
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Montgomery Harrison Township
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Muskingum Salem Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Newton Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Falls Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Caldwell Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Ottawa Ottawa County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Jackson Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pike Village of Beaver
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Valley Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Portage Paris Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Putnam County Airport Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Ross Southern Ohio Career Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Scioto New Boston Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Vernon Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
South Webster-Bloom Township Joint Fire District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Seneca Kaubisch Memorial Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Shelby Village of Russia
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Stark Canton City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Stark County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Pike Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Bath-Akron-Fairlawn Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Copley - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Coventry - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Springfield - Akron Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Union Darby Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Vantage Career Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren City of Lebanon
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Muskingum Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wayne Wooster Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Williams St. Joseph Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Rossford Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Way Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA

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Audit Advisory for Tuesday, June 23, 2026

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