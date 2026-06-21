MPD Makes Two Arrests in Southeast Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces two arrests in a armed robbery (gun) that occurred in Southeast.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, at approximately 11:02 p.m., the suspects approached the victim at 2nd Place and L Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s shoes. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene. Two of the suspects were arrested by canvassing officers. The victim’s shoes and a BB gun were recovered.

On Friday, June 19, 2026, a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Capitol Heights, MD, and a 16-year-old juvenile male, of Seat Pleasant, MD, were arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).

CCN: 26084760