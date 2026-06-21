MPD Arrests Suspect in Hiatt Place Assault
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, June 18, 2026, at approximately 5:25 p.m., a National Guardsman observed the suspect pistol whipping a victim in the 3100 block of Hiatt Place, Northwest. MPD officers quickly arrived on the scene and as a result of the on-scene investigation were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.
A 14-year-old juvenile male from Northwest, D.C. was arrested and charged with Assault with A Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.
CCN: 26084046
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