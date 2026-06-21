MPD Investigating Shippen Lane Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.
On Saturday, June 20, 2026, at approximately 11:51 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1400 block of Bruce Place, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim, inside of a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and despite all lifesaving efforts pronounced the victim deceased. The on-scene investigation determined that the offense occurred in the 1400 block of Shippen Lane, Southeast.
The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Manuel Enrique Garcia Reyes, of Alexandria, VA.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26084998
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