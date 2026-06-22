XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cloud Computing, 2026

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Cloud Computing, 2026

In our view, XMPro's edge-to-cloud Agentic Operations Platform is purpose-designed for the cloud-delivered AI services

Industrial enterprises are now planning for cloud-delivered AI services that operate across the edge, integrate with operational technology, and govern themselves. XMPro was built for exactly that” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk - XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing, 2026, published 12 June 2026."In our opinion, agentic AI appearing in the Cloud Computing Hype Cycle reflects where I&O leaders are heading: cloud is no longer a destination for storage and compute, it is the substrate on which agentic AI runs in production. Industrial enterprises are now planning for cloud-delivered AI services that operate across the edge, integrate with operational technology, and govern themselves. XMPro built APEX, MAGS, and StreamDesigner as exactly that: an edge-to-cloud agentic execution layer for asset-intensive industries."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agentic AI is an approach to building AI solutions that uses one or multiple software entities classified wholly or partly as AI agents. AI agents are autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that apply AI techniques to perceive, decide, act and pursue goals across digital or physical environments." (1)Gartner assigns Agentic AI a "Transformational" benefit rating in the Hype Cycle, with market penetration of 5% to 20% of target audience and "Emerging" maturity. (1)On the role of agentic AI in cloud computing, Gartner states: "Agentic AI remains at the peak of the Hype Cycle, driven by rapid interest and ongoing confusion about its capabilities. It continues to ride both the generative AI and emerging multiagent hype waves. Yet, for the right use cases, agentic AI can deliver real value through deeper AI integration. AI agents are ushering in new software practices built on highly distributed decision-making systems." (1)On the technological foundations of agentic AI, Gartner states: "Agentic AI draws on rapid advances in composite (hybrid) AI, decision intelligence and large action models." (1)On the business value, Gartner states: "Decades of AI agent systems, often based on embedded systems, show that agentic AI can generate significant business value when applied appropriately. Agentic AI creates this value through goal-driven systems that offer more flexibility, adaptability and higher levels of automation and, more importantly, augmentation — further bridging the gap between humans and machines." (1)Gartner also warns about "agent washing": "Market hype is diluting the meaning of AI agents, with vendors engaging in 'agent washing' by rebranding AI assistants, RPA tools and chatbots to attract buyers without delivering true agentic capabilities. This fuels false expectations about the technology's maturity." (1)Gartner recommends: "Prepare for the future of AI agents by building the foundations of application composability, governance, and data management. The agentic AI approach demands additional scrutiny and stronger security controls." (1)"We believe industrial agentic AI runs natively across edge and cloud, not one or the other," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "The cloud delivers the orchestration plane, the model layer, and the governance surface. The edge runs the real-time decision loop next to the asset. APEX coordinates agent teams across both. MAGS provides the multi-agent collaboration framework. StreamDesigner integrates with SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems. Composite AI grounds reasoning in physics, process logic, and causal models, not in language-model heuristics alone. The Operational Identity Model anchors every agent in real industrial context. That edge-to-cloud composition is what lets industrial enterprises deploy agentic AI in mission-critical environments without compromising on autonomy, governance, or latency."How we think XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Cloud-Delivered Agentic AI Requirements:The XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core, designed from the start for edge-to-cloud deployment in industrial environments.Edge-to-cloud composite AI architecture:XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution. Agent decisions can run in the cloud or at the edge, wherever latency, governance, and data gravity require, with consistent policy enforcement across both.Cloud-deployed orchestration (APEX Control Tower):APEX provides the lifecycle, governance, and supervisory layer for coordinated agent teams. Centralized in the cloud, distributed across operating sites. Every agent has an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and an objective function before it runs.Multi-agent execution framework (MAGS):Specialized AI agents coordinate under bounded autonomy, sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. MAGS provides the architectural pattern for distributed decision-making across industrial workflows.Industrial cloud integration (StreamDesigner):XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, and ERP systems via StreamDesigner, building governed intelligence pipelines that process live sensor streams through cloud and edge.Application composability:Agent capabilities, integration patterns, and team configurations are composable: defined once in the Operational Identity Model and reused across operating sites, business units, and use cases.Bounded autonomy and policy enforcement:Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated industrial environments.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for industrial enterprises seeking to deploy edge-to-cloud agentic AI systems with bounded autonomy in mission-critical environments. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Cloud Computing, 2026, Erick Brethenoux, Pieter den Hamer, 12 June 2026.Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMPro:XMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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