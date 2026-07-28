XMPro Named a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders & Programs, 2026

XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders and Programs, 2026

XMPro's composite AI architecture and governed agentic execution layer is built for the data-and-analytics-integrated agentic AI programs

Agentic AI is not a separate initiative from the data and analytics program — it is what the D&A program has to be governed as” — Pieter Van Schalkwyk, XMPro CEO

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agentic AI in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders and Programs, 2026, published 10 July 2026."In our opinion, agentic AI appearing in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders and Programs reflects a shift D&A and AI leaders are now confronting directly: agentic AI is not a separate initiative from the data and analytics program — it is what the D&A program has to be governed as. Every autonomous agent acts on data, generates data, and rewires the analytics pipeline it operates against. XMPro built APEX as the unified control plane for that agentic execution surface, with MAGS as the multi-agent framework, StreamDesigner integrating with the enterprise data landscape D&A leaders already run, and composite AI grounding reasoning in more than language-model output."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agentic AI is an approach to building AI solutions that uses one or multiple software entities classified wholly or partly as AI agents. AI agents are autonomous or semiautonomous software entities that apply AI techniques to perceive, decide, act and pursue goals across digital or physical environments." (1)Gartner assigns Agentic AI a "Transformational" benefit rating in the Hype Cycle, with market penetration of 5% to 20% of target audience and "Emerging" maturity. (1)On why agentic AI matters for D&A and AI leaders, Gartner states: "Agentic AI remains at the peak of the Hype Cycle, driven by rapid interest and ongoing confusion about its capabilities. It continues to ride both the generative AI and emerging multiagent hype waves. Yet, for the right use cases, agentic AI can deliver real value through deeper AI integration. AI agents are ushering in new software practices built on highly distributed decision-making systems." (1)On the technological foundations of agentic AI, Gartner states: "Agentic AI draws on rapid advances in composite (hybrid) AI, decision intelligence and large action models." (1)On business value, Gartner states: "Agentic AI creates this value through goal-driven systems that offer more flexibility, adaptability and higher levels of automation and, more importantly, augmentation — further bridging the gap between humans and machines." (1)Gartner also warns about "agent washing": "Market hype is diluting the meaning of AI agents, with vendors engaging in 'agent washing' by rebranding AI assistants, RPA tools and chatbots to attract buyers without delivering true agentic capabilities. This fuels false expectations about the technology's maturity." (1)Gartner warns further about predictability, autonomy risk, and the state of the market: "Predictability is a core limitation for AI agents. Many AI agents can perform specific tasks, but they lack the reliability needed for consistent execution, making them unsuitable for full automation." And: "Greater autonomy introduces new risks, exceeding those associated with stand-alone AI models or GenAI assistants. As agents take more independent actions, the potential impact of errors grows significantly." And: "Most market offerings are still AI assistants, not true agents. Assistants rarely take self-directed actions or manage multi-step goals, yet users are becoming increasingly confident without understanding the technical and operational commitments required to build real agents." (1)Gartner recommends: "Prepare for the future of AI agents by building the foundations of application composability, governance, and data management. The agentic AI approach demands additional scrutiny and stronger security controls." (1)"We believe D&A and AI leaders are being asked to solve a systems problem, not a model problem," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "The reliability gap Gartner is naming is not a language-model gap. It is a gap between agents that reason in text and industrial data systems that operate on physics, process, and causality. XMPro built APEX as the unified orchestration control plane, MAGS as the multi-agent collaboration framework, StreamDesigner as the enterprise data integration layer, and composite AI as the reasoning substrate that combines generative, symbolic, first-principles, and causal AI. The Operational Identity Model anchors every agent in real operational context. That composition is what turns agentic AI from a category on a Hype Cycle into a governed capability D&A leaders can actually deliver against a program plan."How we think XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to Enterprise Agentic AI ProgramsThe XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core, designed from the start to run governed agentic AI at enterprise scale.Composite AI reasoning substrate: XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution. Agent decisions are grounded in physics, process logic, and causal models, not language-model heuristics alone, reducing the reliability and predictability gaps Gartner names in the report.Unified orchestration control plane (APEX): APEX provides centralized lifecycle management, governance controls, and supervisory monitoring across agent teams in one unified layer. Every agent has an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and an objective function before it runs. The Control Tower exposes automation mix, SLA attainment, escalation rates, and cost per decision.Multi-agent collaboration framework (MAGS): Specialized AI agents coordinate under bounded autonomy, sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. MAGS provides the architectural pattern for distributed decision-making across enterprise workflows.Enterprise data integration (StreamDesigner): XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, MES, ERP, CRM, and HCM systems via StreamDesigner, building governed intelligence pipelines that let agents access, analyze, and act on data across the enterprise securely.Domain specialization through the Operational Identity Model (OIM): XMPro MAGS agents are configured against the OIM, which encodes institutional process knowledge, equipment relationships, and operational constraints. Agents reason against this domain context rather than against generic enterprise data.Bounded autonomy and policy enforcement: Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated environments.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for D&A and AI leaders seeking to deploy governed, multi-agent systems with bounded autonomy in enterprise data-and-analytics-integrated agentic AI programs. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Data, Analytics, and AI Leaders and Programs, 2026, Nate Novosel, Amy Bickel, Cameron Roche, 10 July 2026.Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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