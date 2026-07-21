XMPro Named as a Sample Vendor for Agent Orchestration category in the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for AI in IT Operations, 2026

XMPro APEX is the unified control plane for governed agent orchestration in enterprise IT operations: identity, policy, audit on every agent.

As these AI agents evolve, they will need a control plane to generate workflows, an execution plane and a governance engine to enforce SLAs and policies” — Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2026

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- XMPro , the agentic operations platform for asset-intensive and mission-critical industries, today announced it has been named as a Sample Vendor for Agent Orchestration in the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2026, published 10 July 2026."In our opinion, Agent Orchestration appearing in the Gartner Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations reflects the moment I&O leaders are now planning for: agentic AI moves from pilot to production, and the operational risk moves with it. Every agent that acts on infrastructure needs an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and a cost-per-decision line. XMPro built APEX as exactly that unified control plane, with MAGS as the multi-agent framework and StreamDesigner integrating with the systems I&O already runs."— Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO, XMProAccording to Gartner, "Agent orchestration represents the next stage of agentic AI evolution as networks of diverse, specialized agents interact dynamically to solve multifaceted problems, adapt to environmental changes and continuously optimize their collective performance. These can be agents interacting with multiple applications to achieve a particular goal for the user." (1)Gartner assigns Agent Orchestration a "High" benefit rating in the Hype Cycle, with market penetration of less than 1% of target audience and "Emerging" maturity. (1)Gartner's Strategic Planning Assumptions for AI in IT Operations state: "By 2029, 60% of enterprises will deploy agentic AI as a part of IT infrastructure operations (vs. less than 10% in 2026)." (1) And: "By 2028, 40% of I&O organizations that use agentic I&O at scale in production will experience a business-critical service disruption, up from less than 1% of organizations in 2026." (1)On why orchestration matters, Gartner states: "The current AI agent implementations are mostly built with individual, task-specific agents built for specific tasks, which are very focused and provide incremental benefits. Therefore, this creates a value gap for enterprise-scale AI adoption. This is leading to a technical debt and a rise in security and risk issues due to agent sprawl. Therefore, without orchestration, AI agents will sprawl across the enterprise and become chaotic and unmanageable, limiting business impact." (1)On business impact, Gartner states: "Agentic orchestration represents the rise of a new control plane from record keeping to delivering business outcomes. It enables transparent economics of AI agents — tracking automation mix, SLA attainment, and cost per decision — and aligning monetization to proven outcomes. Furthermore, it can bridge gaps between disparate systems, such as ERP, CRM, HCM and more, allowing agents to access, analyze, and act on data across the enterprise securely and work on complex tasks at scale." (1)On the drivers, Gartner states: "As these AI agents evolve, they will need a control plane to generate workflows, an execution plane and a governance engine to enforce SLAs and policies." (1)On the obstacles, Gartner states: "There are fragmented pieces of agentic orchestration in the name of management plane, agentic fabric, control tower, trust center and governance, which needs to be brought together in a unified manner." (1)"We believe the disruption risk Gartner flags for I&O organizations running agentic AI at scale is the exact problem a unified orchestration control plane has to solve on day one," said Pieter van Schalkwyk, CEO of XMPro. "Fragmented management planes, agentic fabrics, control towers, and governance tools do not compose into safety. APEX brings identity, policy boundary, audit trail, and cost-per-decision for every agent into one place. MAGS provides the multi-agent collaboration framework. StreamDesigner integrates with the systems I&O already runs. Composite AI grounds reasoning in process logic and physics. The Operational Identity Model anchors every agent in real operational context. That unified architecture is what turns Agent Orchestration from a category on a Hype Cycle into a production capability I&O leaders can actually deploy."How we think XMPro's Agentic Operations Platform Aligns to I&O Agent Orchestration Requirements:The XMPro Agentic Operations (AO) Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with the Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework on top of a composite AI core. APEX is the unified Agent Orchestration control plane that brings the fragmented pieces (management plane, agentic fabric, control tower, trust center, governance) together for enterprise IT and operational environments.Unified orchestration control plane (APEX): APEX provides centralized lifecycle management, governance controls, and supervisory monitoring across agent teams in one layer. Every agent has an identity, a policy boundary, an audit trail, and an objective function before it runs. The Control Tower exposes automation mix, SLA attainment, escalation rates, and cost per decision.Multi-agent collaboration framework (MAGS): Specialized AI agents coordinate under bounded autonomy, sharing insights, reaching consensus on recommendations, and escalating to human operators when confidence thresholds are not met. MAGS provides the architectural pattern for distributed decision-making across enterprise workflows.Cross-system integration (StreamDesigner): XMPro connects directly to SCADA, PLCs, historians, ERP, CRM, and HCM systems via StreamDesigner, building governed intelligence pipelines that let agents access, analyze, and act on data across the enterprise securely.Deterministic guardrails and bounded autonomy: Deontic policy rules define what agents can and cannot do, with role-based permissions, consensus mechanisms for critical decisions, and comprehensive audit trails for compliance in regulated I&O environments. Guardian agents apply standards and decide whether to proceed or escalate.Composite AI architecture. XMPro combines generative AI for reasoning with symbolic AI, first-principles models, and causal AI for task execution. Agent decisions are grounded in process logic and causal models, not in language-model heuristics alone.Domain specialization through the Operational Identity Model (OIM): XMPro MAGS agents are configured against the OIM, which encodes institutional process knowledge, system relationships, and operational constraints. Agents reason against this domain context rather than against generic enterprise data.XMPro's APEX platform and Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) framework are available immediately for I&O leaders seeking to deploy unified Agent Orchestration with bounded autonomy and per-decision accountability in enterprise IT operations. For more information, visit www.xmpro.com (1) Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for AI in IT Operations, 2026, Cameron Haight, 10 July 2026.Gartner Disclaimer: GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.GARTNER and HYPE CYCLE are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.About XMProXMPro is the agentic operations platform that takes industrial enterprises from monitoring to autonomous operations, on one platform, at their own pace, without changing tooling. The XMPro AO Platform combines industrial intelligence infrastructure with Multi-Agent Generative Systems (MAGS) to give AI agents the operational context, institutional knowledge, and governed execution surface they need to run industrial operations autonomously. XMPro serves Fortune 500 companies across manufacturing, mining, energy, utilities, and other asset-intensive sectors. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, XMPro has been solving complex challenges for global industrial companies since 2009.

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